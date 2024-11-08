Arsenal have been struggling for goals as of late. The Gunners have failed to find the net in three of their last six games in all competitions, drawing blanks in defeats to Bournemouth, Newcastle and Inter Milan.

Across those three games, Arsenal had 36 shots on goal, suggesting that creating chances isn't so much the problem for Mikel Arteta's side, but finishing them off is.

Even prior to their goal drought, fans had been imploring Arteta to bring in a world-class striker, in the hope that it would finally allow Arsenal to mount and sustain a serious Premier League title challenge. Despite links with a number of huge stars, including Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, however, no such move has materialised.

Gunners now want Kolo Muani

According to TBR Football, Arsenal have now identified Paris Saint-Germain striker Kolo Muani as a man who could potentially solve their woes in front of goal. The 25-year-old striker, who joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £76.4 million, is out of favour with PSG boss Luis Enrique and has not featured in any of the club's last three league games.

TBR Football claim that PSG are now open to allowing Kolo Muani to leave on loan this January, and that Arsenal are interested in bringing him in on a short-term basis. Manchester City, Manchester United, and West Ham United are also keen on the France international, according to the report.

A separate report from L’Équipe's Florian Plettenberg earlier this week went one further, claiming that a number of Premier League clubs, though it did not name which, have already contacted PSG about a loan move for Kolo Muani. Plettenberg's report also claimed those requests include the option to make the move permanent.

Would Kolo Muani solve the Gunners' striker woes?

Kolo Muani started his career in his home country, signing his first professional contract with FC Nantes in 2018. He went on to make just shy of a century of appearances for the Canaries before moving to Frankfurt in 2022.

In his only full season at Deutsche Bank Park, the Bondy-born striker scored 23 goals in all competitions, helping Oliver Glasner's side finish as runners-up in the German Cup.

Since his big money move to the French capital, however, Kolo Muani has struggled to replicate that form. Last term, he scored just nine goals in 40 games across all competitions, while this term he has just two in 10, though most of his appearances have come from the bench.

Despite his struggles at PSG, however, he still remains a regular for the France national team. To date, he's made 25 appearances for Les Bleus, scoring eight goals. Speaking about Kolo Muani last month, France boss Didier Deschamps said: "He's interesting, he's radiant, He is confident and has a very specific profile where in his runs with the ball there is presence. He is a good header and with us he is very often successful."