Arsenal are now actively looking at signing a striker called "the best" in his whole division, as sporting director Edu Gaspar and co scour the market for a new target man.

Arsenal linked with new centre-forward despite Havertz heroics

Last season, one of the real positives for Mikel Arteta was Kai Havertz and his impressive performances in a makeshift centre-forward role, with Gabriel Jesus even finding himself behind the German in Arsenal's pecking order at times.

Havertz finished 2023/2024 with 14 goals and seven assists across 51 appearances in all competitions, and he looks set to play another big role under Arteta this season, even if Arsenal do manage to sign a new number nine.

It has been reported this summer that Arteta is keen to bring in a striking partner for Havertz, with Arsenal attempting to sign Benjamin Sesko for the role earlier this window. While the Slovenian has a proposal from the Gunners, and other interested sides like Man United and Chelsea, he instead remained at RB Leipzig to better his development.

After missing out on Sesko, Arsenal have been linked with an array of marquee star new forward options, including the likes of Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP), but there are a few others they could turn to.

Ivan Toney is still being loosely mentioned in tandem with Arsenal, as the England international is still no closer to leaving Brentford, despite constant reports in the build up to this summer which suggested he was very likely to leave.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Another who hasn't been floated that much by the press for a while is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez. The Mexico international racked up a total of 26 goals for the Dutch giants last term, and has started this campaign in rip-roaring fashion with two goals and two assists in as many games.

Arsenal looking into signing Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord

According to journalist Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Arsenal are looking into signing Gimenez from Feyenoord as an option, alongside the likes of Gyokeres and Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

The 23-year-old is Feyenoord's star frontman, and as a result, the Eredivisie side won't let him go on the cheap. Reports earlier this year claimed Gimenez commands a price tag of around £85 million, which would be the most Arsenal have ever spent on an out-and-out striker.

"He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt on one of the striker's performances. "Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."