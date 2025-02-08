Arsenal are now believed to be the favourites to sign a forward who Mikel Arteta idolises for his speed, with the Gunners expected to have a busy summer after failing to make a single new signing in the January transfer window.

Arsenal set for "big summer" after uneventful January

Their 2-0 loss to Newcastle earlier this week, not to mention injuries to Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, highlight the need for Arteta's side to acquire more options for the final third ahead of next season.

While their January was mostly uneventful, despite a widely reported Arsenal bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, reliable journalist Charles Watts expects the club to have a "big summer" as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge next campaign.

However, the journalist also sends a word of caution, with a lot of Arteta's preferred targets potentially very hard to obtain.

“Alexander Isak may well be first choice in Mikel Arteta’s mind. But that would be an incredibly difficult deal to get done given the sort of fee it would take to tempt Newcastle into doing business," said Watts.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

“Benjamin Sesko – another long-term target – is far more gettable and there is a relationship already there, with the player and his representatives and with RB Leipzig as well.

“But there will be rival interest in the Slovenia international. So it’s not a foregone conclusion that Arsenal will land him if they do firm up their interest once again. The same could be said for Nico Williams, who is another player Arteta would love to sign, but one who several clubs will be in the mix for come the summer.

“So, whilst I do believe it will be a big summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and that the club will look to be aggressive, it will not be easy given the competition they will face for their top targets.”

Now, according to a report from Spain, Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi has emerged as a potentially astute option.

Arsenal are now the "most likely" team to sign Karim Adeyemi

Indeed, it is believed that Arteta is a real fan of the forward's pace, balance and proficiency in front of goal - so much so that Arsenal are now the "most likely" team to sign Adeyemi this summer.

The north Londoners are prepared to make a concerted effort to seal a deal for the German, who could cost around £33 million, which is the price Napoli apparently agreed for his signature in January before the move fell through.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League. Interestingly, he's also drawn past comparisons to footballing icon Lionel Messi.

“You know who he reminds me of, in his movements?," said former Poland international Janusz Gora in an interview with The Athletic. “Lionel Messi. The way he glides inside from the right onto his strong left foot with quick little turns."