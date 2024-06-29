Arsenal have now been offered the chance to make a deal for a £50 million Paris-Saint Germain player who Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are interestingly considering talks for.

Edu pursuing new midfielder for Arsenal this summer

The Gunners, after missing out on a first Premier League title in 20 years to the imperious Man City last season, are set to attempt a third successive challenge next season and hopefully go that one step further.

According to various reports, among sporting director Edu's transfer priorities this summer is the acquisition of a new midfield engine man to back up or partner star player Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta could well lose Thomas Partey in the coming weeks, with the 31-year-old thought to be keen on a move elsewhere after limited opportunities last season. The Ghanaian made just 14 Premier League appearances and has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, so Arsenal may decide the time is right to sell him on, four years after his £45 million move from Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey's stats for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,822 (via Transfermarkt)

Partey is reportedly subject to serious interest from Saudi Arabia, with PIF planning to negotiate personal terms for the midfielder to join a Pro League side this summer. Meanwhile, Arteta is also without midfielder Mohamed Elneny, as the Egyptian leaves north London following the expiry of his contract.

It's clear Arsenal could do with an extra body in midfield, despite agreeing to extend Jorginho's contract. The Italy international proved his worth under Arteta towards the back end of last season, but isn't exactly one for the long-term at 32-years-old.

In terms of who could walk through the door, Everton star Amadou Onana is a midfield target for Arsenal, with Benfica star Joao Neves also attracting interest from Edu.

“Onana is one who I think will go. I believe from my sources there is interest from Arsenal, and that’s something which could materialise," said former Everton CEO Keith Wyness to Football Insider last week.

“He’s exactly the kind of player Arteta likes, and I’ve heard certainly that negotiations are ongoing. We’d all like to keep Branthwaite. The way Man United and Ratcliffe have handled that negotiation has been very poor.

“As for Everton, the point is that everything we do is managed for the long-term, and the age of the squad is at the core of that."

If a move for the Belgian fails to materialise, Arsenal could have a real chance to go for PSG star Manuel Ugarte instead.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Manuel Ugarte

According to GiveMeSport, the Uruguay international is currently a target for Bayern Munich, who are considering opening talks.

However, it is also believed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Ugarte instead of Vincent Kompany's side. The 23-year-old, who PSG signed from Sporting just last year, seemingly failed to impress over his 25 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions last season.

Valued at around £50 million, Ugarte could well be on the move again, but it could even be to one of Arsenal's rivals, as GMS also claims that the South American has been floated to both Man United and Arsenal.