Arsenal are reportedly lining up another mammoth signing this summer and could shell out £100m+ once again, this time on a star striker.

Gunners aiming for new forward

Though they are currently challenging for the Premier League title, there seems to be a widespread consensus that another addition to Arsenal's frontline would only serve to make them even better.

Gabriel Jesus has suffered a stop-start season thanks to injuries, while Eddie Nketiah has often been overlooked in favour of more ad-hoc options in Mikel Arteta's side. In recent weeks, Kai Havertz has led the line to good effect, but there is a feeling that he may not be the long term solution to their problems as a pure number nine.

Arsenal's striker options Player Games started as striker Goals Assists Gabriel Jesus 10 4 3 Eddie Nketiah 10 5 2 Leandro Trossard 4 3 1 Kai Havertz 5 3 3

With that in mind, the Gunners are thought to be on the hunt for a striker this summer, and one name just won't go away.

Arsenal plotting move for Newcastle star Isak

Now The Sun report that Arsenal are lining up a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in a move that could well cost £100m. They claim that the Gunners are 'believed to be already plotting a summer move' for the Swede as they look to rectify their striker issues from recent campaigns, though north London rivals Tottenham are also thought to be interested. It has been another strong season for Isak, who has managed 14 Premier League goals to follow up on his impressive debut campaign.

The 24-year-old has been showered with praise since his arrival in the Premier League, and has long been heralded a young star in the making. Speaking about his time in Sweden, Aftonbladet journalist Kristoffer Bergstrom explained: "Isak's attitude and style stood out. He wasn't exceptionally fast and his shots were not especially powerful, but he read the game better than anyone. He never dribbled just to show off. Everything he does is for a reason. His game is very efficient."

Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak Real Sociedad

Of course, current Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard knows the Swede well. The pair racked up 35 appearances together at Real Sociedad, where the ex-Real Madrid man spent 12 months on loan. During that time, the duo combined for four goals, all of which were scored by Isak and assisted by Odegaard.

Though Eddie Howe has issued a hands-off warning in recent days, Newcastle's position with financial fair play could force them to part ways with one of their stars this summer, and with Sven Botman now set to miss up to nine months with a knee injury, the choices are limited.

Arsenal have already shown a propensity to spend big on Premier League talent, setting a (brief) transfer record when they signed Declan Rice from West Ham United last summer in a deal worth £110m, while Kai Havertz also arrived from Chelsea for a massive £65m.

The Gunners were interested in Isak before Newcastle pinched him from Real Sociedad, and having seen him grow into one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League on Tyneside, it is no surprise that Mikel Arteta and co. are considering re-kindling that interest this summer.