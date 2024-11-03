In pursuit of adding to their defensive options, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are now reportedly plotting a move to beat Manchester City to sign a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior in 2025.

Arsenal transfer rumours

To say it's been a disastrous few weeks for the Gunners would be an understatement. Luck seemed to be finally falling their way after earning a point at the Etihad and watching on as Rodri suffered a season-ending injury to hand Arteta's side a major advantage, but after defeat at Bournemouth, a point apiece with Liverpool and one further blow against Newcastle United, Arsenal sit as many as seven points adrift of the Reds at the top of the Premier League.

Those in North London have gradually had any weakness exposed in damning fashion, including the injury-prone nature of their backline, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Kiwior struggling to step up or remain fit in the absence of William Saliba and others. Perhaps forcing Arteta's hand, the Gunners have seemingly turned their attention towards La Liga.

According to reports in Spain, Edu and Arsenal are now plotting a move to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool in a deal that could be worth a reported €30m (£25m) next year.

The Valencia star has been the standout in a disappointing side at the bottom of La Liga in unexpected fashion. Still just 20 years old, Arteta could yet offer the defender the perfect escape route whilst landing an upgrade on Kiwior within his backline options, with the Gunners man possibly departing in 2025. With quite the decision to make, Mosquera may be left to choose between the Premier League's best three sides.

"Interesting" Mosquera would take Kiwior's Arsenal place

Starting none of Arsenal's opening 10 Premier League games, Kiwior's role in Arteta's side is becoming less and less meaningful as the weeks go by, leaving the door ajar for a replacement to arrive next year. Of course, with Champions League to balance alongside domestic action, the game time should be there for an option with greater potential who Arsenal would likely want to replace Gabriel in the long-term.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Cristhian Mosquera Jakub Kiwior Minutes 990 99 Progressive Passes 3.55 0.91 Tackles Won 0.36 0 Ball Recoveries 5 0.91

Of course, it's difficult to judge Kiwior's numbers too harshly given that he's played just 99 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, but that doesn't take away from how impressive Mosquera has been. The 20-year-old has particularly excelled off the ball with five recoveries per 90 representing a player on the rise.

Described as "interesting" and "Paterna's finest" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Mosquera could only advance towards his potential at a club not on a collision course with relegation. If Arsenal step in, or perhaps Manchester City or Liverpool, then the defender will be one to watch.