Arsenal are now preparing to offer a huge contract to a "phenomenal" player, and they are confident that an agreement can be reached, according to a report.

Ian Wright concerned about Arsenal contract situations

Ian Wright has recently expressed his concern over whether the Gunners will be able to tie down Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and William Saliba to new deals, saying: "When you're talking about renewals with certain players, Saka, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Saliba, the way they're moving now, I bet those renewals are all going to be slow.

"We're going to have a situation maybe like Liverpool with Trent, Salah and Virgil.

"If I'm one of these players, and their teams are going to be saying, 'Let's wait and see, we've got two years left so let's wait and see who they get in the summer."

All three players are currently on deals lasting until 2027, meaning there is no reason to panic just yet, but a new report has suggested the north Londoners are currently in the process of preparing a new contract offer.

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal are now readying a huge offer to secure Saliba's long-term future, which includes a pay rise to make him one of the highest earners at the club at around £250,000-per-week, an increase on his £190,000-per-week currently.

Having formed a fantastic partnership with Gabriel, Mikel Arteta is keen to keep hold of the Frenchman, and action is being taken to ward off interest from Real Madrid.