Looking to land their first arrival of the summer transfer window, Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make an offer to sign an in-demand Euro 2024 ace for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Arsenal transfer news

It's a big summer for the Gunners and Edu Gaspar as they look to make it third-time lucky in the Premier League title race next season. Arteta's side suffered heartbreak for a second consecutive campaign last time out, as Manchester City's ruthless winning machine led by Pep Guardiola eventually prevailed for a fourth time on the bounce. Starting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 17 August, however, the North London giants must go again in pursuit of glory.

Before that first game though, Arteta could welcome some fresh faces, with the likes of Nico Williams already linked to The Emirates this summer. The Athletic Club winger has enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 campaign so far and could be on his way to North London alongside a fellow tournament ace.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are preparing a first offer to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord this summer. The right-back, who can also play centre-back and defensive midfield, is into the final 12 months of his current contract at the Dutch club, where he earns a reported £41,000-a-week, and looks destined for a big move.

He's already played his part at the Euros too, having featured for the Netherlands in their 0-0 draw against France recently. Now, Geertruida will hope to go further in the competition, before potentially handing Arteta further versatility and cover across three different positions in the Premier League next season.

"Hero" Geertruida can replace Partey and cover White

With Thomas Partey reportedly among those likely to leave Arsenal this summer, Geertruida could quickly become an important option for Arteta if he completes a move in the coming months.

What's more, whilst replacing Partey, the Dutchman can also provide cover for Ben White at right-back following the injury struggles of Takehiro Tomiyasu in that back-up role. Killing two birds with one stone, Geertruida could be a smart acquisition for the Gunners.

The right-back scored nine goals last season and has earned plenty of fans during his time at Feyenoord, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who went as far as dubbing Geertruida a De Klassieker "hero" last year.

Still just 23 years old too, Geertruida has plenty more to show, be that at Feyenoord or, indeed, at Arsenal next season. As Arteta looks to make up the small margins between his side and a dominant Manchester City machine, versatile stars with such high potential could quickly prove to be invaluable at The Emirates not just next season, but for years to come in North London.