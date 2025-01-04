Six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, Arsenal have reportedly brought their summer plan forward to chase the signature of a £90m forward for Mikel Arteta as early as this month.

Arsenal transfer news

With Manchester City down and out, it seemed as though Arsenal would finally take advantage and seal the Premier League title that they've been chasing for the last two years. But then arrived Arne Slot and his new Liverpool side to kick off a new era at Anfield and one which could commence with the ultimate glory unless the Gunners complete a miraculous comeback.

Even after victory over Brentford to kick off 2025, Arsenal remain six points adrift of the Reds who would go as many as nine clear by winning their game in hand at this stage. In need of an incredible turnaround, those in North London may need to turn towards the January transfer window.

On that front, Bukayo Saka's injury has seen the likes of Nico Williams already mentioned this month, but it's an option closer to home that the Gunners could yet welcome.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now pushing to sign Matheus Cunha as early as this month instead of waiting until the summer, as earlier reports suggested would be more realistic.

In a deal that could be worth as much as £90m this month based on previous reports, Arsenal potentially look to steal the headlines and welcome a clinical goalscorer for Arteta.

Desperate to bridge the gap on Liverpool, Arteta would be getting quite the solution to his side's attacking problems in Cunha, who has dragged Wolves out of the relegation zone in recent weeks to earn such interest this month.

"Special" Cunha could be instant upgrade

Without Saka, it's increasingly difficult to name an attacking player capable of dragging Arsenal to three points when they need it most. Martin Odegaard could contribute from midfield, but those in front of him often struggle in front of goal from open play compared to Premier League rivals. And whilst recent goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have helped, there's no doubt that Arsenal still need the added edge that Cunha would provide.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Matheus Cunha Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Martinelli Starts 18 5 13 Goals 10 3 5 Assists 4 0 2 Expected Goals 4.1 2.5 3.4

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira will, of course, be keen to keep hold of his star man, however, having recently told reporters as relayed by the Premier League's official website: "He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details.

"We try his corner because we want the swing inside to explore this. But you can work a lot and in the end nothing happens. With this kind of player this can happen. I think it is not about work, it is about quality, his individual quality.

"Matheus Cunha is a player, in my opinion, who can reach high standards in this league. I hope not [elsewhere] because we need him."