With 2025 underway and the January transfer window now open, Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign an £8m star for Mikel Arteta alongside interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners began 2024 with plenty of hope in the race to dethrone Manchester City, but once again ended the calendar year without a trophy to celebrate their progress. To make matters worse, they've now begun 2025 without star man Bukayo Saka in what is something that they'll have to get used to in the coming weeks, as the Englishman recovers from a hamstring injury.

Whether Saka's injury changes the Gunners' transfer plan this month remains to be seen. Arteta's side could certainly do with an injection of attacking impetus away from set pieces, given that they sit significantly adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It's not just their attacking problem that they could address this month, however, with another frustrating problem potentially reaching a resolution. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are now racing alongside Manchester United to sign Senne Lammens, a young goalkeeper who Royal Antwerp value at just €10m (£8m) in 2025.

Whilst the shot-stopper would be far from guaranteed regular minutes, he would at least have the chance to replace David Raya in cup competitions in place of Neto, who is cup tied for the Carabao Cup.

Much to the Gunners' frustration, they welcomed a cup goalkeeper in the form of Neto only to quickly realise that their cup goalkeeper would not be able to play in the very competition that he arrived to feature in. Now, that same opportunity could fall Lammens' way.

Lammens can end Arsenal's Neto frustration

With the fixtures coming thick and fast and Arsenal already paying the consequences for overplaying Saka, the last thing that Arteta needs is another injury to a key player, perhaps making Lammens' potential arrival key. The 22-year-old has impressed at Royal Antwerp and could one day replace Raya on a permanent basis, given that the Spaniard is already 29 years old.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Senne Lammens David Raya Starts 20 18 Save Percentage 80.6% 75.4% Saves 82 45 Pass Accuracy 76.4% 72.8%

The numbers paint quite the picture and highlight exactly why Arsenal are reportedly interested in landing Lammens' signature ahead of Manchester United. The Royal Antwerp star is a true all-rounder, whether that's in the shot-stopping department or, just as crucially, with the ball at his feet.

It would represent significant planning if Arsenal managed to secure the heir to Raya's number one role at this stage for just £8m. As January gets underway, it will certainly be interesting to see just how much of a priority the goalkeeper's signature becomes at The Emirates with Arteta's side eyeing a title comeback in the Premier League.