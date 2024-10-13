Perhaps looking to get one over on Manchester City off the pitch, Arsenal are now reportedly racing to sign an attacking midfielder who's been compared to Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have once again put themselves in contention to challenge champions Manchester City for the Premier League title, but things have been far from smooth sailing for Mikel Arteta's side in the current campaign. Even last time out against Southampton, they were forced to come from behind to rescue all three points in another successful test of their mentality.

Now into the second international break of the season, Arsenal will be hoping to get the return of the injured Martin Odegaard sooner rather than later in a period that has shown just how important the Norway international is to Arteta's side.

It begs the question as to whether they could do with a backup option and a question that may well be answered next summer, as per recent reports. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal are now racing to sign Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

In a deal that could see the North London giants splash the cash in the summer of 2025, Sudakov could arrive to add crucial depth and compete with the likes of Odegaard for a place in Arteta's side.

Still just 22 years old, whilst the attacking midfielder has been compared to Mudryk, who also starred for Shakhtar before moving to London, he'll be hoping to eclipse his struggling compatriot if he completes a move to the Premier League. Mudryk has, of course, failed to make the desired impact at Chelsea and currently remains a transfer flop at Stamford Bridge.

"Exciting" Sudakov is one to watch

Healthy competition for places is no bad thing, just ask both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. And now, Arteta could get the chance to add another player ready to compete for a place in the form of Sudakov. The Ukraine international has impressed many around Europe after following last season's 10 goals and six assists in 34 appearances last season by netting seven and assisting twice in just 10 games to make a lightning start to the current campaign.

Among those impressed throughout the early stages of his is analyst Ben Mattinson, who dubbed Sudakov an "exciting attacking midfielder with so much creativity" back in March.

When next summer arrives and some of the Premier League's top clubs do battle for Sudakov's signature, Arsenal may well be desperately hoping to avoid losing out on one of football's next top players to their rivals.