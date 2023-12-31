As Arsenal look to gain an advantage in the Premier League title race, the January transfer window could be vital. The Gunners suffered heartbreak last time out, with Manchester City eventually regaining their top spot on their way to securing a history treble in the last campaign. It is the type of heartbreak that Mikel Arteta will want to avoid this season, but after a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United, it's clear that some changes may still be needed at The Emirates.

With that said, whilst their attention could soon turn to reinforcements, reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to sell two big earners in the January transfer window in a ruthless move from the North London club.

Arsenal transfer news

The days of poor Arsenal recruitment seem to be over after a successful summer transfer window, which saw Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all arrive. Rice particularly impressed from the off, before Havertz found his feet alongside Raya, who is now firmly Arteta's number one ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. Timber, meanwhile, suffered an early injury blow and will have to wait to have a similar impact when he returns. Following those arrivals, however, the Gunners could free up some room by selling two midfielders next month.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal are now ready to accept offers for both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in January as they look to make space for those potentially coming in the other direction. Given that the North London side sit two points adrift of league leaders Liverpool too, it's clear that Arsenal could do with any advantage they can get for the remainder of the season. Of course, Arteta will hope that the potential exits of Partey and Jorginho don't instead harm his side.

Arsenal must replace Partey

If Partey and Jorginho are to leave the Emirates next month, then they must replace the midfield duo - especially the former. We've seen Manchester City suffer the consequences of failing to find an adequate back-up for Rodri this season, suffering defeats against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers. And Arsenal must make sure to avoid suffering the same fate when it comes to Rice, with Partey currently an ideal second option for Arteta when fit. Meanwhile, the experience of a player such as Jorginho can often be invaluable in a title race and is also something that the Gunners must be wary of losing.

The potential departures could be sacrifices that turn into a good thing for Arsenal, however, given that Partey's wages reportedly sit at £200k per week and Jorginho's wages are reportedly as high as £110k per week. Given that both players are often on the cusp of Arteta's side these days too, it's fair to say that the Gunners would be clearing plenty of room on their current wage bill by sanctioning the departures of the midfield duo. When the winter window opens, they'll both be players to keep an eye on, it seems.