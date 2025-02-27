Arsenal are now ready to offer Barcelona a substantial fee to sign a noteworthy name in Hansi Flick's squad, with the Gunners already preparing for next campaign after their faltered Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal title hopes in tatters after 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Liverpool have now taken a seismic 13-point lead at the top of table, and it would take a miracle for Mikel Arteta to close the gap at this stage with just under 10 games remaining of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The Champions League now stands as their only hope of clinching any major silverware this season, but Arsenal must contend for European football's most prestigious honour without a recognised striker.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man Utd (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th Fulham (home) April 1st Everton (away) April 5th Brentford (home) April 12th

Gabriel Jesus could be out injured until 2026, according to some reports, while Kai Havertz is set to miss the rest of this season after surgery on his hamstring. These blows, combined with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli