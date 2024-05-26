Arsenal are ready to snap up a La Liga forward this summer by paying his £40m+ release clause.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Arsenal once again fell short in 2023/24, losing out on the Premier League trophy to Manchester City, who secured a fourth title in a row under Pep Guardiola. Despite their long wait for the Premier League stretching into another campaign, this past season did see the Gunners progress. Their title challenge in 2022/23 was dead in the water by April, but they were able to push the Sky Blues until the final day this time around.

However, if the north Londoners are to finally end their wait for the top-flight title in 2024/25, further improvements will likely need to be made to Mikel Arteta's squad. And judging by recent links, this is something those in a position of power at the Emirates are well aware of.

The Gunners are said to be among a 'host' of top-flight clubs who are in the mix to sign Irish teenager Mason Melia, with the 16-year-old having caught the eye amid his first-team involvement with St Patrick's Athletic in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Elsewhere, according to a recent interview with Italian journalist Valter De Maggio on Radio Global (via Kiss Kiss Napoli), Napoli's superstar striker Victor Osimhen "wants the Premier League", although he is said to be "waiting for Arsenal" in particular. The Gunners are also being linked with a couple more strikers in Italy, as while Arsenal are making their appreciation and interest in Marcus Thuram clear to Inter, they "would like to take" Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined the race to sign 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Desire Doue, who is also an attractive option in the market for Manchester United.

Arsenal ready to pay £40m+ release clause for La Liga attacker

For the most part, however, the number of links to forwards of late suggests that attack is the key area in which Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer. And now, another attacking talent is believed to have caught the eye of those at the Emirates. The player in question is Nico Williams, with Football Transfers reporting that the Gunners have joined a number of top European clubs in the race for the Athletic Bilbao star.

The report adds that Arsenal are "stepping up their pursuit" of the winger, who has a €50m (£42.8m) release clause in his contract, with the Gunners happy to pay the fee required. However, the English powerhouses are expected to face competition from Ligue 1 champions PSG for the 21-year-old.

Williams has featured 121 times for his current team, scoring eight and assisting 17 in 37 outings this past season. His stellar showings at club level saw him earn his senior Spain debut in 2022, featuring against Switzerland and Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Brother Inaki Williams is a big admirer of his family member and Bilbao teammate, saying after his Spain debut that he "is a great player, he is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain."

And at just over £40m, Williams would only just squeeze into Arsenal's top 10 most expensive signings, in what could be a rare summer bargain.