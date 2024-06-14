Arsenal are thought to be big admirers of a £40 million player who's climbed their summer transfer shortlist, despite Man United being in pole position to do a deal for him as things stand.

Edu and Arteta looking at new centre-back for Arsenal

Despite the fine form of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have shone at the heart of Mikel Arteta's defence since the beginning of 2022/2023, it is believed that sporting director Edu could add another central defender to the Spaniard's ranks.

Arsenal boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding fewer goals than any other side in the division, with both Gabriel and Saliba coming as a huge part of that.

However, there is a case to be made that they're lacking star quality alternatives to the defensive duo. Ben White has been starring at right-back under Arteta, while Takehiro Tomiyasu can be deployed at centre-half but is favoured in the wide area.

The same can be said for Poland international Jakub Kiwior, who featured at left-back more often than not last season, and only once as a centre-back against Crystal Palace. Arsenal, therefore, are monitoring different central defensive options to potentially come in this summer.

Indeed, the north Londoners have been linked with Nottingham Forest star Murillo this week as one option. Football Transfers reported that Edu is personally pushing to sign Murillo for Arsenal, with the help of chief scout and close advisor Paulo Xavier, and this is semi-backed by reliable journalist Chris Wheatley.

Arsenal really want Jean-Clair Todibo with Man United favourites

However, according to Wheatley, speaking on Shots TV (via TBR), they also have their eyes firmly on £40 million OGC Nice stalwart Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo is now above other targets on Arsenal's shortlist, who they apparently must rate pretty highly, but they'll have to contend with Erik ten Hag and United, who are thought to be in pole position right now.

“A name was mentioned to me a few weeks ago and that was Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice,” Wheatley said.

“He’s, again, really sought-after, Man United have been the main name linked with him. But interestingly, I heard that he was above other players on Arsenal’s shortlist.

Jean-Clair Todibo's stats for OGC Nice in all competitions - 2023/2024 The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 33 Goals 0 Assists 3 Bookings 3 Minutes played 2,908

“The Nottingham Forest defender Murillo – he’s attracted a lot of interest, of course, he had an amazing first season at Forest. Plucked from Corinthians and he’s really caught a lot of interest from teams across the Premier League. Tottenham, as well, really like him.

“I think it’s more Edu at Arsenal who really likes Murillo than Arteta. But Todibo, he’s the one that was mentioned to me. It will be interesting to see exactly what happens to him this summer but I think Man United, at the moment, are probably frontrunners for his signature.”