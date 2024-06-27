Arsenal are now seen as the most likely landing spot for a £38 million forward who's currently representing his country at Euro 2024, despite there being very few previous links.

Edu and Arteta targeting striker and new winger for Arsenal

The north Londoners, according to various reports recently, are targeting a new striker and winger ahead of a potential third successive Premier League title race with Man City next season.

Indeed, sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are believed to be on the hunt for a prolific new centre-forward who can lead their line - prompting Arsenal to make a previous offer for Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian rejected their advances, though, instead putting pen to paper on a new deal at RB Leipzig and remaining in the Bundesliga until next summer at least. Following their failed move for Sesko, some reports have claimed that Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, though reliable media sources are yet to back these claims.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Gunners correspondent Charles Watts has said that Arsenal could bring in a wide player as well, leading to links with the likes of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Wolves star Pedro Neto most recently.

However, some doubts have emerged over a potential move for the former, as it is believed his salary could be extortionate and that may upset some members of Arteta's squad.

"In Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue," said Watts to CaughtOffside this week.

"Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates. So Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer.

“Arsenal are good payers, but they have a wage bill that they have worked hard to get in check in recent years. So they won’t do anything stupid and undo that hard work. Williams is a talent, but he is still young and relatively inexperienced. For Arsenal to immediately make him one of the highest earners would be a risk, because it could unsettle the squad a bit, especially if he were to come in and suddenly be earning more than some of the experienced players who have been at the club for a while."

Luckily for the Gunners, an astute alternative could be Euro 2024 ace and Netherlands winger Johan Bakayoko.

Arsenal seen as most likely destination for Bakayoko

Indeed, Dutch newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen, relayed by Sport Witness, claim Arsenal are the most "concrete track" for Bakayoko this summer, despite reported interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

It's added that a potential move for the winger could "evolve positively", and his club PSV Eindhoven will charge around £38 million for his services. The 21-year-old racked up 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season, with Ruud van Nistelrooy praising Bakayoko as a "dominant" forward (ESPN via livefootballontv).