Arsenal are now set for talks to sign a "special" and "extremely quick" £55.8 million starlet in the "next few days", as reports suggest this has been a very busy week at Hale End.

Edu and Arteta laying groundwork for busy summer window

The Gunners, according to various reports, have been making approaches for key transfer targets as we slowly approach the summer window's opening.

This week alone, there have been claims that Arsenal have made contact with Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes and his agents, while audacious rumours from Spain state that a formal bid has already gone in for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta could even see a former player return to north London, as it is believed Arsenal chiefs have held internal discussions over re-signing Wojciech Szczesny to replace Aaron Ramsdale - who looks certain to leave (Fabrizio Romano).

The summer window officially opens for business on June 14, but it appears Arsenal have laid plenty of groundwork already as they look to build upon another excellent season.

There is also the matter of bringing in a new striker, which looks very possible despite Arsenal's imperious attacking form since the beginning of 2024. The north Londoners have been linked with a host of interesting names in the last month, with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres attracting Arsenal interest.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 13 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Alongside the Sweden international, it is believed Victor Osimhen could still make the move to Arsenal, but his £113 million release clause and clamour for his services could well make a move pretty complicated.

Standard Sport reporter Simon Collings shared last week that Arsenal want to sign a new goalkeeper, defender and midfielder alongside the addition of a new forward - and Edu only has so much money to spend.

One astute option when it comes to cost, and stellar reputation abroad, is RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian starlet, who stands at a colossal 6 foot 5 and has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland for his combination of size and speed, boasts 17 goals and two assists in all competitions this season.

He's also been labelled as having a £55.8 million price tag, according to TEAMtalk, who claim this has also sparked Arsenal into action over a potential summer move.

Arsenal schedule talks to sign Benjamin Sesko in "next few days"

According to TT, Arsenal have scheduled talks to sign Sesko in the "next few days", to discuss payment terms with Leipzig and other aspects related to the 20-year-old's release clause.

Arteta and co are apparently planning to make "several" changes in attack, so this move could be just one of many. As well as Arsenal displaying a serious interest in Sesko, Napoli, AC Milan and Chelsea are named as other contenders for his signature.

“Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."