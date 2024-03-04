As Arsenal battle for the Premier League title for a second consecutive season, Edu Gaspar has already reportedly turned his attention towards summer additions, with competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko targeted.

The Gunners have already been linked with Brentford forward Ivan Toney this summer - who would instantly strengthen Mikel Arteta's attacking options - and look set to splash the cash once again, with or without the Premier League title. As things stand, of course, the North London giants sit third and just five points adrift of champions elect Liverpool with Sheffield United to come on Monday night.

That's not to say that Arsenal aren't still seeking improvements across their squad, however, with their aim to sign a striker an open secret and links to left-back competition for Zinchenko recently emerging. Reports have recently linked the Gunners with a move to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglo, with scouts even reportedly in attendance in the Turkish side's 2-0 win against Hatayspor yesterday.

Whether these links should be a concern for Zinechenko regarding his place remains to be seen, but the rumour mill surrounding left-backs has not ended with Kadioglu. Now, according to reports in Spain, Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Miguel Gutierrez this summer ahead of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Gutierrez has played a key role in his side's La Liga rise into the Champions League places this season and could even end the current campaign as a top flight champion. Girona currently sit second and just seven points adrift of Real Madrid with a game in hand with it all to play for.

It's therefore no surprise that the left-back is attracting such high interest in a worrying sign for Zinchenko and his starting place under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

"Fantastic" Gutierrez has outplayed Zinchenko this season

Still just 22-years-old, Gutierrez has enjoyed a season to remember in Spain and has even outplayed Arsenal's Zinchenko. If the Gunners did move ahead with their interest in the Girona defender, then he could displace the Ukraine international.

Stats (via FBref) Miguel Gutierrez Oleksandr Zinchenko Goals 1 1 Assists 4 2 Progressive Passes 102 193 Progressive Carries 55 35 Interceptions 17 14

It is a rise that's been well-documented by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who was full of praise for Gutierrez earlier this year, posting on X:

Whilst they face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, those at The Emirates will hope that their position as a side competing for the title and the Champions League leaves them ahead of the Red Devils in the race to secure Gutierrez this summer. The Gunners could even enter the summer transfer window as Premier League champions.