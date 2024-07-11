Arsenal have shown they want a £50 million Premier League star "in recent days", coming amid their advancing talks over a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal look to finalise Calafiori signing after agreeing personal terms

The north Londoners agreed personal terms with Calafiori over a five-year contract last week, as backed by Fabrizio Romano, as Arsenal continue talks with Bologna over the final fee for him.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and manager Mikel Arteta could soon welcome Calafiori as their second summer signing, after completing a £27 million deal for goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford.

The Italy international, who impressed at Euro 2024 and was a sore miss through suspension in their last 16 defeat to Switzerland, also helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season.

Despite conceding the fewest goals of any Premier League side season, Arsenal's potential agreement for the 22-year-old would reinforce Arteta's options at both centre-back and left-back - with the Serie A ace capable of playing both roles.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League last season Arsenal 29 Man City 34 Liverpool 41 Everton 51 Man United/Crystal Palace 58

Reliable media outlets like The Guardian state that Arsenal are hoping to finalise a deal for Calafiori this week, but the Gunners may have to pay around £42 million, as Bologna hold firm on their asking price. The Italians owe 50 per cent of the final fee to FC Basel, who included a seismic sell-on clause in their deal to sell Calafiori to Bologna last summer.

Once or if Arsenal get Calafiori over the line, attention will turn to other areas of Arteta's team that need reinforcing ahead of 2024/2025. One position is centre-midfield, which may not be as strong by the beginning of next season without a new addition.

Thomas Partey is ready to leave Arsenal in pursuit of a fresh challenge, according to reports, while Mohamed Elneny left the Emirates after his contract expired on June 30.

They did agree to extend Jorginho's deal, keeping him at London Colney until next summer, but Arteta may need a star alternative to the 32-year-old and Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Arsenal show Joao Gomes interest "in recent days"

According to South American journalist Valentin Furlan, Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has emerged as a target for Edu.

The Brazilian, who starred under Gary O'Neil last season, is a wanted man across the Premier League. Arsenal have shown interest in signing Gomes from Wolves "in recent days", according to Furlan, but reports suggest he's valued at around £50 million.

Wolves, taking into account his good market value, are also not opposed to selling in the coming weeks, making this one to watch.