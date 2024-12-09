Arsenal are now closely monitoring a new defender who could bolster Mikel Arteta's ranks, it has been reported, as they look to rebuild their squad.

Arsenal stumble again in title race

Arsenal were handed a golden opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race after the Reds had their game called off due to adverse weather, leaving the Gunners able to close the gap at the top to just four points when they faced Fulham.

But, in keeping with recent seasons, their trip to Craven Cottage was not a happy one, with Arteta's side only managing to pick up a point in west London and ending the weekend six points off the pace, having played a game more than Arne Slot's side.

William Saliba poked home the equaliser from a corner after Raul Jimenez had handed the hosts the lead in the first half, and Bukayo Saka thought that he had completed the turnaround three minutes from time, only for VAR to show that Gabriel Martinelli had been offside in the build up, leaving Arsenal to settle for their fifth draw of the season already, as many as they managed in the whole of the previous campaign.

Arsenal 24/25 so far vs 23/24 2024-25 2023-24 Draws 5 5 Goals scored per game 1.93 2.4 Goals conceded per game 1 0.76 Points per game 1.93 2.34

More frail at the back and less inventive in attack than last season thanks in part to injuries, Arsenal are rapidly watching their chances of the title slip through their fingers, but continue to look to build for future success. Now, instead of the much talked about need for a new number nine, they are eyeing another defender.

Arsenal closely monitoring "throwback" defender

That comes according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, who reports that the Gunners are "closely monitoring" Palmeiras teen Vitor Reis ahead of a potential summer move.

The Gunners have struggled to find a natural alternative to William Saliba, and are instead relying on the Frenchman not to get injured to mount any sort of push for silverware. On the other side of defence, Jakub Kiwior has proved a less-than-reliable backup for Gabriel, and was caught out again by Jimenez in his most recent outing.

Now, they could solve both issues with the addition of Reis, who the club have identified as a "potential transfer target" for the summer window of 2025. The teenager is described by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson as an "aerially strong, two-footed passer" capable of playing on either side of defence, and is a "throwback" defender in the way he relishes defending.

Palmeiras have placed a €100m (£83m) release clause in his contract, which runs until 2028, but it is expected that he will be available for much less with interest coming from across Europe for the 18-year-old.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have all also expressed their interest in signing the defender, which could prompt a massive battle for his signature as soon as next summer, one which Arsenal will be hoping to win.