Arsenal are now tracking another young Turkish talent as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta's attack in the transfer windows ahead, it has been reported.

Arsenal weighing up options in attack

Arsenal are believed to be on the hunt for fresh impetus in attack as they look to battle back from an underwhelming start to the Premier League season. The Gunners have struggled to find the net from open play this season and have become over-reliant on set-pieces, while Bukayo Saka is still tasked with much of the creativity and goalscoring.

Goalkeepers aside, the attack is the area that Mikel Arteta has spent the least money on so far during his time in north London, and there were signs last summer that he was ready to change that, with the likes of Nico Williams and Benjamin Sesko both linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium, while Alexander Isak remains a long-term target.

Initially signed as a midfielder, Kai Havertz has taken the mantle to lead the line for the Gunners, but despite an impressive goal return since moving to the no.9 spot there are concerns about his finishing, while in the wide areas there is little backup for Bukayo Saka or competition for Gabriel Martinelli, leading to plenty of speculation about incomings.

Mikel Arteta's transfers by position (Permanent deals only) Position Players signed Total cost Goalkeepers 4 £59m Defenders 11 £213m Midfielders 7 £238m Attackers 5 £128m

Another one of the names that appears regularly is that of Real Madrid talent Arda Güler. The Turkish youngster has struggled for gametime at the Santiago Bernabéu, and is reportedly free to leave on loan in January, something that has caught Arsenal's attention as they look for more options in that area of the pitch. Now, they are also thought to be tracking his teammate.

Arsenal in race for £66m talent

That is according to Caught Offside, who report that Arsenal are one of four sides keeping tabs on Juventus teenage talent Kenan Yildiz as a potential option to strengthen their frontline.

The 19-year-old is another of Turkey's young talents, and has linked up with Guler on several occasions for the national side. He was dubbed a "future star attacker" who is "ready to explode at senior level" by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson back in December 2023, and in the time since he has begun to deliver on that prediction, grabbing four goals and three assists so far this season for Juventus, his best senior return yet.

That has caught the attention of several clubs including Arsenal, and the report claims that though Juventus do not want to sell their talented forward, an offer around the £66m mark would be enough to tempt them to cash in as they battle their own financial problems.

It is added that alongside Arsenal, "Manchester United, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund" are also keen as well as Liverpool, with several Premier League scouts having been to watch the Turkish youngster in action in recent weeks.

The former Bayern Munich youngster is capable of playing on either flank or through the middle, though Thiago Motta has used him largely on the left side of attack at Juventus.

That versatility could make him a perfect addition for Arsenal, though they will have to shell out a significant fee to land him.