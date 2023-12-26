Arsenal are reportedly "trying" to prise away one club's versatile starlet in 2024, and it is believed the north Londoners rate him pretty highly.

Edu declares transfer intent

Lead by sporting director Edu, who works together with manager Mikel Arteta on how best to strengthen his starting eleven, Arsenal are planning for both next month's transfer window and far beyond. In the past few seasons, the Gunners have gone from top four hopefuls to sure-fire Premier League title contenders, and a lot of that is down to their clever business in the market.

While there have been a few transfer mishaps in the last couple of years, summer signing Declan Rice is the latest Arsenal success story as his presence in midfield gifts the club a completely new dimension.

Edu, in a recent interview, says the north Londoners "always" have their targets and are prepared for both the January and summer windows.

"To work for a football club like Arsenal, it is always busy isn’t it," said Edu on Arsenal's transfer workings behind-the-scenes.

"You need to put in a lot of effort and energy and dedicate a lot of time, but of course in January and the summer, it does intensify a bit. We are prepared. We have big people around the club to support me and the decisions. We always have our targets - it is important to be prepared for every single scenario - that is very important.

"We have so many people working on one signing - we have people who are in recruitment, leader of operations and it’s a big team effort to sign one player so that is what makes me proud because the way we are working and connecting as a club, that is what makes me so proud because I am part of it, but what makes me very happy is the way we are working today."

The long-term project mentality has proved key to Arsenal's recent success under Arteta and Edu. Signing some of Europe's most promising, up and coming talents is also a reoccurring theme of their policy, with Valencia wonderkid Yarek Gasiorowski now on their radar.

Arsenal "trying" 2024 Gasiorowski move

According to reports out of Spain, Arsenal are one of the clubs "trying to get" Gasiorowski out of Spain next year with both Tottenham and Juventus taking a firm interest. The 18-year-old, who's had an impressive season at the Mestalla so far, is apparently thought of as an "attractive option" by those at Arsenal who hold him in high regard.

Gasiorowski has emerged as one of Spain's highly-rated talents this term, and some other reports suggest his contract contains a pretty affordable £17.5 million release clause.

The teenage defender, who can play both centrally and as a full-back, has made seven appearances for the La Liga side over 2023/2024.