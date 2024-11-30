Arsenal now want a £50 million former Real Madrid gem who they "tried to sign" many years ago - and the Gunners may have an advantage in the chase for his signature.

Arteta praises Lopetegui as Arsenal prepare to face West Ham

On the field, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is preparing his side to face struggling West Ham United in the Premier League this evening.

Arsenal go into this London derby off the back of two convincing wins against Nottingham Forest and Sporting CP - showcasing the kind of form needed to challenge Liverpool for top spot - while the Hammers have clinched victory in just four out of a possible 12 league games.

West Ham did beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their last encounter, so they will be slightly more uplifted, but Arteta's side are firm favourites to overcome the home side and win their third consecutive match in all competitions.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

Star defender Gabriel Magalhaes is an injury doubt for Arsenal, though, meaning the exit-linked Jakub Kiwior could have to slot in alongside William Saliba at centre-back.

In the build-up to this afternoon's late kick-off, Arteta praised Lopetegui and West Ham, saying the east Londoners are well-coached and could cause the north Londoners serious problems.

"I know him, we are friends, I have huge admiration for what he has done in the game," said Arteta.

"He is from the same area as I am in the north of Spain. It’s a team that’s now in a high after the big win that they had against Newcastle away and it’s always a really tough opponent, we know that.

"Various ways to create big problems. They are a really physical side, really good in direct play, attacking second balls where they have to dominate the game through the ball. Or when they have the space they are a really dangerous team. Set pieces, and then individual quality they have, the front players can create in any moment any situation to cause you trouble. They are really well coached."

Off the field, Arsenal are rumoured to be in the market for a new forward, and a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal want former Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo

An option in that respect could be Real Sociedad winger Takesufa Kubo.

The Japan international, who has been called his country's answer to Lionel Messi, spent some of his youth at Barcelona's La Masia academy before later joining Real Madrid - with ex-Galacticos boss Zinedine Zidane calling him a "very interesting" player in 2020.

Kubo departed the Bernabeu for Sociedad in 2022, where he has since gone on to become a key player.

The 23-year-old bagged a goal and an assist in their 2-0 Europa League win over Ajax on Thursday, adding to his tally of 20 goals and 15 assists over a century of total appearances for the La Liga side.

His form has piqued the interest of Arteta, as The Boot Room reports this week. It is believed that Arsenal are keen on signing Kubo, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract, and they even "tried to sign" the player during his youth alongside the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

Arsenal also had scouts in attendance to watch his man-of-the-match display against Ajax, so they're doing their homework on the Asian ahead of a potential move.