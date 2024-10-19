Looking ahead to the future, Arsenal now reportedly want to sign a young talent who is one of the most highly rated gems in his country having already been on trial in the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer news

After what felt like an endless era of transfer failures, Arsenal get it right more often than not on the recruitment front these days, and look to have done exactly that yet again in the recent summer transfer window.

Fine-tuning what was already an excellent squad, the Gunners welcomed Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling on loan, with the former Bologna defender perhaps impressing the most so far.

Those at the Emirates look set to go again in the transfer window when 2025 arrives, with links over moves for the likes of Charles De Ketelaere and even former Manchester City star Leroy Sane already emerging.

The latter would particularly steal the headlines by returning to the Premier League to help Arsenal dethrone his former side, but he wouldn't be the first to take such a path. The Gunners already have former City stars Gabriel Jesus, Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko to choose from in an attempt to repeat their rivals' era of dominance in England's top tier.

To do that, those in north London have looked ahead to the future to try to sign a young star who some Premier League sides may already be well aware of. According to Scottish news outlet Courier Sport, Arsenal want to sign Ally Graham from Dundee in 2025.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper is one of the brightest young talents in Scotland and has already reportedly been on trial at several Premier League clubs. Now, however, it's Arsenal who are looking to seal his signature once and for all as they look to land a future No 1.

Graham is one for the future

Getting to the top is one thing, but staying there is another task entirely. Arsenal will be well aware of just what happens when clubs don't plan ahead. They experienced a major downfall towards the end of the Arsene Wenger era and into Unai Emery's short stint before Mikel Arteta successfully turned things around. It's a fall from grace that they'll want to avoid at all costs, highlighting the importance of young players such as Graham.

Of course, the No 1 spot is firmly in the grasp of David Raya for now, but by the time Graham is ready to step up, Arsenal could have the perfect heir to the Spaniard's throne.

Still so early into the 16-year-old's career, he'd be unlikely to receive a senior opportunity for some time if he completed a move to Arsenal in 2025. Instead, Graham would first have the task of finding his feet in the academy and following the path that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri took into Arteta's first team.

One to watch, the Dundee gem looks set to have quite the decision to make.