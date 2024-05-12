Arsenal have the opportunity to sign a "great" attacker during the 2024 summer transfer window, with his current club willing to sell.

Arsenal transfer rumours

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb 2023/24 campaign that could still end in Premier League glory. Whatever happens in the final week of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, though, it has been another season of growth for Arsenal, who had already bottled their title chances at this stage last term. However, it remains clear, as shown by their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage, that the Gunners still have some improving to do if they are to be considered one of Europe's premier clubs.

On this front, Mikel Arteta and co have already seemingly begun planning improvements to their squad ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window getting underway. Arsenal have maintained their interest in signing Victor Osimhen and are said to have a significant advantage over sides outside the Premier League, as the 25-year-old's "preference is England."

Elsewhere, Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Nico Williams as they seriously consider signing him for £43 million this summer, while the Gunners are also said to be "pushing" to sign Ajax's incredibly exciting and highly rated young centre-back Jorrel Hato. Reports this week have also suggested Arsenal are holding talks with Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

Now, a fresh name has been tipped to make the move to the Emirates in the coming months. The player in question is Raphinha, who was heavily linked with Arsenal during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Arsenal offered chance to sign "great" forward in £50m+ transfer

Those links have emerged once again just under a year later, with TBR reporting that Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs being offered the chance to sign the FC Barcelona star. The report adds that the Premier League clubs interested in Raphinha have been informed that he is set to be available this summer, with contact seemingly being made between Arsenal and intermediaries.

Raphinha has enjoyed a solid 2023/24 for Barcelona, scoring nine and assisting 12 in 35 appearances across all competitions. However, TBR claim that the Spanish outfit are still not free of financial restrictions and some exits will be needed if they are to allow head coach Xavi to make some of the changes he wants.

The Brazilian has previous experience in the Premier League, netting 17 and assisting 12 in 67 games for Leeds United. During his time with Leeds, Raphinha earned high praise from then-teammate Daniel James, who was hugely impressed with what he saw from the South American in West Yorkshire:

"He’s a magician," James said in an interview with FIFA. "He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much.

"He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

In terms of a potential transfer fee for the 27-year-old, TBR claim Barcelona paid £50 million to Leeds in the summer of 2022 and they will expect to make a little profit on him – should he move.