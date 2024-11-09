Arsenal haven’t had the start to the 2024/25 Premier League season they would’ve wished for, already losing two of their opening ten matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Red cards have undoubtedly hampered their progress, receiving three already, with all of the dismissals having a huge impact on the full-time scoreline.

William Saliba saw red against Bournemouth, ultimately contributing to the defeat, with Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice both receiving their marching orders against Manchester City and Brighton - the Gunners leading both matches but going on to drop points in each encounter.

Mikel Arteta’s side have once again been crying out for that focal point at the top end of the pitch to provide that added cutting edge they’ve been hunting for in recent years.

It’s safe to say, that the supporters would do anything to have a current version of one fan-favourite who captured the hearts of the fanbase during his time in North London.

Thierry Henry’s stats for Arsenal

Arsenal will never get themselves a greater bargain, signing forward Thierry Henry for just £11m back in the summer of 1999, linking up with fellow Frenchman Arsène Wenger at Highbury.

It’s safe to say he made the perfect introduction for the fanbase scoring 26 times in all competitions during his debut campaign in North London.

Whilst his tally for his first season may have seemed impressive, Henry managed to maintain such a record, reaching double figures in every single season he featured in the capital between 1999 and 2007 - a simply incredible feat.

Such a record saw him break the record for the most goals ever scored by an Arsenal player, still holding the top spot with his tally of 228 - forever cementing his place in the Gunners’ history books.

He produced countless moments of magic during his time at the club, from his superb flick and volley against Manchester United to his final ever goal for the Gunners against Sunderland back in 2012 - undoubtedly going down as one of if not the very best to grace the Premier League.

Arteta and the supporters must wish for a player of that quality in the present day, potentially having the opportunity to sign a player like the Frenchman in the upcoming January transfer window.

Arsenal handed chance to sign new striker in January

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are one of a number of English sides presented with an opportunity to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo-Muani on loan in the coming months.

The 25-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side for a whopping £75m back in the summer of 2023, but has failed to make a real impact, scoring just 11 times in 51 appearances.

Kolo Muani has only started two league matches so far in 2024/25, with a temporary move to the Emirates potentially kickstarting his career, whilst allowing Arteta’s side to gain a clinical finisher in the final third.

There would certainly be excitement regarding that switch owing to his potential likeness to that man Henry, with the official Bundesliga website previously noting that comparison:

'Much like Kolo Muani, legendary France striker Henry started his career by impressing with his pace and trickery out wide before being repurposed as a centre-forward. Both players also clock in around the 6'2" mark and cut very similar, rangy figures. 'Kolo Muani also has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game - especially at a young age. He bears similar strength on the ball and a cheekiness to his play that will leave Bundesliga defenders both in his wake and cutting frustrated figures.'

Not only perhaps the next Henry, he would also prove to be an upgrade on current first-team member Gabriel Jesus, who’s massively struggled for form this campaign, looking a shadow of his former self.

When comparing the duo on FBref, it’s evident that the “incredible” PSG talent, as dubbed by talent scout Antonio Mango, is a better option than the Brazilian - adding a new dimension to Arteta’s attack in North London.

Kolo Muani has managed a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate than Jesus so far this campaign, whilst also producing a better pass completion rate - fitting perfectly into the Spaniard’s possession-based system at the Emirates.

How Kolo Muani & Jesus compare so far in 2024/25 Statistics Kolo Muani Jesus Games played 7 8 Minutes played 294 117 Goals scored 2 0 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 33% Pass accuracy 79% 72% Take-on success 46% 38% Aerials won 75% 0% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more take-ons, whilst blowing the Brazilian out of the water for aerials won, offering that focal point that the Gunners have massively been craving in recent years.

Whilst they may have competition for his signature in January, it’s clear that the 25-year-old would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s side.

The £206k-per-week star has an all-round ability similar to that of club-legend Henry, potentially handing the club a huge advantage in their title aspirations this season.