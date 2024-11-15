Arsenal have been floated one country's "most respected footballing figures" as a possible replacement for sporting director Edu Gaspar, with the Gunners board now attempting to usher in a new era.

Edu leaves Arsenal after five years in blow for Arteta

Last Monday, manager Mikel Arteta lost a key ally in north London, with Edu departing N5 after a memorable five-year stint.

The Brazilian oversaw absolutely pivotal transfers, like their capture of club captain Martin Odegaard for just £30 million, whilst also bringing in both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who are now one of the standout centre-back partnerships in the Premier League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

During Edu's reign, Arsenal also displayed real ambition by smashing their transfer record to sign England midfielder Declan Rice for £105 million, including add-ons, with the 46-year-old's influence in north London set to be dearly missed.

“Everything happened very quickly,” Arteta told TNT Sports after Edu announced his departure. “We've been together on this journey since day one. He was instrumental for me to be where I am. I loved working with him. I really enjoyed the journey having him next to me in my role, to learn from him, to work together, to share our vision.

“What can I say? I give him my gratitude. We wish him all the best. He's going to be missed for sure. It's going to take some time as well, personally for me, because he has been someone really important in my life, because in our roles, we spend a lot of time together.

“Now, he's got a new opportunity. He decided to take it. He believes that he needed something else, a new role and he wants to experience that.

“I think the most important thing is the vision and the commitment of the ownership and where the direction of the club is, and that’s really strong. Then the leadership team that we already have, we have so much know-how. We have different people with a lot of skill sets, a lot of experience and a real drive to move the club forward."

Arsenal offered Simon Rolfes by intermediaries

Now, the search for his successor begins. Some reports suggest interim director Jason Ayto is being considered for the Arsenal role full-time, but there are other external candidates worth considering.

According to The Boot Room, it is believed Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes is in the frame and could step into Edu's shoes.

The German, who assisted Xabi Alonso in building the history-making squad which finished 2023/2024 unbeaten domestically, winning their first ever Bundesliga, could be a very enticing candidate indeed.

TBR write that Arsenal have been offered Rolfes by intermediaries, and he's interestingly regarded as one of Germany's "most respected footballing figures".

The transfer guru signed a long-term contract extension last year, which will keep him at the club until 2028, but perhaps the temptation of working in the Premier League could sway Leverkusen's high-ranking chief into a move.