Arsenal have been approached and offered the chance to sign a £290,000-per-week forward for manager Mikel Arteta.

Edu targeting new winger for Arsenal this summer

Sporting director Edu and the wider Gunners recruitment team are thought to be on the lookout for new wingers, as well as a striker, this summer.

While a new number nine is thought to be a top priority for Arsenal over the coming weeks, with Edu prepared to bid for Victor Osimhen among other potential forward targets, there are reasons that the north Londoners are seeking wide players as well.

Gabriel Martinelli's form took a slight dip last season, while there are few star alternatives to England winger Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank. Arteta could be seeking strength in depth out wide, and that has prompted links to some interesting names.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has admirers at Arsenal, and with the Belgium winger now on the plane back from Euro 2024, discussions could potentially accelerate over a move for him - if Edu and co decide to formalise their interest.

Meanwhile, a less attainable target has been mooted as well in Spain starlet Nico Williams. The Athletic Bilbao winger has enjoyed a stellar Euros for his country, and racked up an incredible 19 assists in all competitions at club level last season.

However, his reported wage demands and the cost of a transfer operation could make this move unlikely - according to journalist Charles Watts.

“In Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue," said Watts.

"Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates.

“So Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer. Arsenal are good payers, but they have a wage bill that they have worked hard to get in check in recent years."

In relation to wingers with high salaries, Arsenal have apparently been subject to an approach - making them aware of Man United winger Jadon Sancho and his availability.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Jadon Sancho

The Englishman, on a reported £290,000-per-week, helped Borussia Dortmund to a Champions League final last season and rediscovered his best form on loan in Germany - having previously been an outcast under Erik ten Hag.

However, he is now back at Old Trafford, and uncertainty surrounds the player's future. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have been approached and offered Sancho, but the Gunners haven't taken the bait.

The 24-year-old is still fairly young, and his best season for Dortmund saw him rack up 17 Bundesliga goals and 16 assists in the 2019/2020 season. There is still plenty of time for Sancho, who Ian Wright called "top drawer", to reignite his career - but it doesn't look like he'll be doing it at the Emirates.