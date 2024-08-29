Arsenal have been offered a late chance to sign a £42 million forward for manager Mikel Arteta, and one who pundit Rio Ferdinand has previously called "unbelievable".

Arsenal scouring transfer market for new attacker after Merino deal

The Gunners are believed to be open to the possibility of bringing in a new attacker before the transfer window cut-off on August 31, so their £32 million deal for Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad may not be their last piece of summer business.

The Spain international was officially confirmed as Edu Gaspar and co's latest arrival of the window earlier this week, with Merino putting pen to paper on a long-term contract after impressing at Sociedad last season and his with his country at Euro 2024.

Merino scored eight goals and assisted five others in 45 appearances across all competitions last season, and played a role in Spain's triumph at the Euros in Germany, with the midfielder making a promise to supporters in an interview with Arsenal's official website.

“I think that’s a big part of my game and that shows the character that I have," said Merino on his impressive record of winning duels.

"I want to fight for every ball and this is something that I learnt when I was really young. Maybe you can win it, or you won’t. I’m not promising I will win every duel, but what I can promise is that I will fight for every ball with 100 per cent.

“It’s always tough to talk about myself in those kinds of terms, but I think I’m a hard worker, I want to call myself a good teammate. I like to work for the team with or without the ball. I’m always thinking about the collective aspect of the game. I like to play with the ball, I have a Spanish culture of football.”

Arsenal had been targeting Merino's former teammate Martin Zubimendi, before ultimately landing on the ex-Newcastle United ace instead, with £32m looking likely to prove good value.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Martin Zubimendi Mikel Merino Martin Zubimendi Ball recoveries 7.14 5.73 Tackles 2.79 1.66 Clearances 1.99 1.83 Blocks 1.30 1.12 Shots 1.09 0.75 Goals 0.18 0.14 Assists 0.11 0.03 Statistics correct as of 15/07/2024

Following their move for Merino, it is believed Arsenal could look to bring in a new attacker, with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman linked in the last week.

Arsenal offered chance to sign Kingsley Coman

According to GiveMeSport and journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Coman this summer, with little other information than that shared in the report.

It has been claimed elsewhere that the Frenchman could cost as much as £42 million to sign from Bayern, and Fabrizio Romano says Coman is "one to watch" in terms of a late-window exit.

While the 28-year-old has played precious few minutes under Vincent Kompany so far this season, he's got big-game experience and quality when at his very best, with pundit Ferdinand calling him "unbelievable".

"He was at PSG as an eight-year-old boy," said Ferdinand on Coman in 2020. "With the money that came in with the Qataris, he was one of the players who were offloaded and he's come back and done this. His trophy haul since leaving - it shouldn't be allowed. It's unbelievable. The kid knows how to win."