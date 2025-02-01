Arsenal have been handed a late chance to grant Mikel Arteta's wish for a new striker, with the Spaniard making no secret of his desire to secure a prolific, fresh option up front before the deadline in two days' time.

Mikel Arteta makes transfer admission at Arsenal

Just under 48 hours remain of this winter window, leaving interim sporting director Jason Ayto with precious little time to back Arteta with the ideal forward he craves in N5.

Arsenal's manager previously confirmed their need for another attacker midway through January, after long-term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, with Arteta again speaking of the club's late work on transfer activity in his latest pre-match press conference ahead of their Manchester City clash.

"We are trying everything that we can, but I don't want to give any reassurance or not," said Arteta on the rest of Arsenal's transfer window.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2nd Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th

"I don't know, it doesn’t depend only on us, so our intention is clear, but the possibilities are affected by three parties. I'm very confident with the work that the club is doing and exploring every single opportunity that we believe can have an impact on the team. That's certainly the case, and if we can agree something, we will. If not, we won't."

Arsenal submitted a £60 million bid for Ollie Watkins earlier this week, which came on the eve of Aston Villa's crucial Champions League clash at home to Celtic, and it was swiftly rejected by Unai Emery's side.

There have been some reports that Arsenal could make a second bid for Watkins, as the boyhood Gunners supporter is keen on a move to north London (as per Graeme Bailey), but Villa selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr makes this deal very unlikely at best.

Arsenal offered Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey once more, Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is being presented to Arteta's side as a potential Watkins alternative.

The Nigerian scored 21 goals in all competitions last campaign, helping Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title, and he was subject to an accepted £50 million offer from Al-Nassr before they signed Duran instead.

Arsenal have been offered Boniface by intermediaries, who've made them aware of the 24-year-old's availability as they seek a new club for the striker. Boniface's injury record could be a cause for concern, but as for his quality, there is little doubt he'd provide Arteta with firepower.

"Victor's a real problem for opposition defences," said Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

"He's powerful, quick and makes runs from deep. He has a good mentality and works for the team, not for himself."