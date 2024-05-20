Arsenal are on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer, according to a new report.

So close, yet so far for Arsenal

It was another case of having to settle for second for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as they watched Manchester City clinch their fourth successive Premier League title win on Sunday.

Taking it to the final day, the Gunners did their job with a win over Everton but City's 3-1 win against West Ham ensured that the title remained at the Etihad once more, despite Arsenal breaking plenty of their own club records in pursuit of the Cityzens.

Arsenal's Premier League history Number Season Most wins in a season 28 2023-24 Most points in a season 89 2023-24 Most goals scored in a season 91 2023-24 Best Goal difference 62 2023-24

Arsenal have promised to be back though. Speaking to the fans after the game, Arteta demanded that they return better after the summer.

"We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team, the fans. I'm so proud of the progress we are making. "We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now. "But we are on the right path, the right journey and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven't seen it before. So, we're on the right trajectory and now we need really to pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more."

Some changes to the squad will be needed before that though, with the likes of Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave this summer, while Cedric and Mohamed Elneny's contracts expiring in north London. Now, the first fresh face of the summer may be on his way.

Official planning trip to finalise deal

That comes in the form of Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu, who is fast becoming the "superstar" that talent scout Jacek Kulig predicted back in 2020.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the defender in January, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City have also all shown interest. However, it was reported just last week that talks between the Gunners and the player's entourage were at an advanced stage, with only talks with Fenerbahce still to take place.

Now, Turkish outlets back up those claims, reporting that Arteta's side are "at the negotiating table" and "pushing to finalise" a deal for the 24-year-old defender. Kadioglu himself is keen on the move, and it is added that an Arsenal official will travel to Turkey in June to "start official contacts" with his club, who value the defender at 30m euros (£26m).

Capable of playing on either side of defence, Kadioglu's arrival would provide yet more competition at fullback for the Gunners, who welcomed Jurrien Timber back in the final game of the season after the Dutchman missed the whole campaign with a knee injury.