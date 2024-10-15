Arsenal officials were dispatched to Europe on Monday, with sporting director Edu Gaspar and his employees drawing up transfer plans behind-the-scenes.

Arsenal's plotting to sign back-ups to key stars

Bukayo Saka's recent injury scare highlights the glaring need for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to have plenty of quality at his disposal in key positions.

The England winger was forced off with a hamstring problem during their 2-1 humbling against Greece last week, and while interim boss Lee Carsley has since confirmed it isn't serious, the brief worry still highlights just how vulnerable Arsenal could become in their Premier League title challenge if the unthinkable happened.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have all suffered injury or fitness problems at various points this season, with well-connected former chief scout Mick Brown sharing that Arsenal are planning to sign alternatives to some of their key men, including Saka.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka," said Brown this week.

“They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position. But that applies to Saka certainly, because a winger who’s always looking to take people on is always likely to get a whack and pick up a knock.

“He may always be available at the moment, but I know the club are planning for what happens if that isn’t the case any longer.“

Arsenal are thought to be interested in Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth as a Saka stand-in, and despite signing Calafiori in the summer, the north Londoners would be seriously hampered by an injury to one of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes.

This has led them to look at potential centre-back options for the future, according to some reports, with Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato on Edu's radar at Arsenal.

Arsenal officials dispatched to Munich as Edu eyes Hato

According to The Boot Room today, Emirates Stadium employees were in Munich on Monday to keep tabs on both Hato and Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling.

The pair faced off for their respective countries, with Hato playing for the Netherlands and Leweling for Germany. The latter ran out 1-0 victors, courtesy of Leweling's 64th minute strike, and Arsenal chiefs had a front row seat as they show an interest in both players.

Arsenal officials ran the rule over Hato during the clash, alongside Leweling, as Edu plans for the upcoming windows and how best to strengthen Arteta's ranks. We believe Hato is the more interesting of the pair, as reliable media sources have already linked the 18-year-old with a move to N5.

Indeed, as per other reports, Arsenal have held internal talks over signing Hato, who used to play with Jurrien Timber at Ajax. The teenage centre-back is tipped to cost around £86 million, with former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson branding him a "fantastic" footballer.

“It’s crazy how young he is, but obviously how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch," said Henderson.

“He’s a very mature person, works hard, fantastic player, and yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure. I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s he’s been doing.”