Sporting director Edu Gaspar moved to send Arsenal officials to a club on Saturday, with the Brazilian eyeing one of his countryman for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal set sights on new centre-back and forward

2025 represents an opportunity for the north Londoners to strengthen their resolve, and January could be crucial in Arsenal's mission to clinch a first Premier League title in 21 years after falling just short in each of the previous two campaigns.

Arteta has been dealt many selection headaches over these first weeks of the season, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Takhehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori all sidelined at least once so far.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Tomiyasu's suffered a reccurence of his knee injury, and could be out for another few weeks yet, while Calafiori missed Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool alongside chief playmaker and captain Odegaard.

These concerns have perhaps highlighted the need for a few more fresh faces, with Arsenal requiring strength in depth if they're to maintain their place among England's elite sides.

Arsenal have been urged to sign a new forward, amid concerns surrounding Gabriel Jesus, while it is believed that Edu is also prepared to bid for a new defender. In terms of potential attacking targets, the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko are on Arsenal's radar, with Atalanta star Isak Hien and Ajax's Jorrel Hato attracting interest from the Emirates defensively.

The Gunners have also been extensively linked with a move for Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis. The Athletic reported recently that Arsenal have reached out to Palmeiras and Reis' representatives for discussions, but they're not the only interested party, as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool also keep tabs on the 18-year-old tipped for stardom.

He also won't be an easy capture by any means, as his side may demand close to Reis' £83 million release clause.

Arsenal send officials to Palmeiras as Edu eyes Reis

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal sent officials to Palmeiras to run the rule over Reis on Saturday. His side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Fortaleza, with north London scouts in attendance to check on the 18-year-old defender, as they have been doing regularly ahead of a potential move for him.

Brighton, Liverpool and Chelsea were also represented at the Allianz Parque, with numerous Premier League sides keeping tabs on Reis amid his potential for greatness and fine run of form across the Atlantic.

“His 186 centimetres of height also allow him to be important in the air and in strategic actions," said Spanish news outlet AS in a profile piece on the player (via Palmeiras online).

"He has a certain nose for the area and this explains his two goals in his first 10 games as a professional. This height does not limit his movements in open spaces and he has a powerful run and a start that allows him to fight with attackers without problems. A complete defender who adapts perfectly to modern football. He combines physique and talent."