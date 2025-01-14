Arsenal need every man available as they attempt to make up ground on Liverpool in the Premier League title race, yet a credible media source has now shared news of a very possible high-profile exit.

Arsenal without host of key players for North London Derby

The Gunners are preparing for an all-important North London Derby clash against Tottenham on Wednesday, which stands out as one of their most vital games of the campaign to date.

They seriously trail Arne Slot's side at the top of the table, and nothing but a win will do against their fierce rivals as manager Mikel Arteta is also forced to cope without many key first-team players for the encounter.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

Arsenal are set to be minus Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Jesus against Tottenham, while Riccardo Calafiori is a doubt as he faces a late fitness test (Premier Injuries).

Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are actively scouring the market for January transfer opportunities, and they are reportedly set to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as first reported by The Mail today, but he won't be joining until the summer.

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that’s been the same since day one," said Arteta on Arsenal's January plans.

"It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances. So yes, we are looking, and we are trying and let's see what we are able to do."

They must also take into account potential exits, with Jorginho prepared to leave Arsenal before deadline day (ESPN) and Kieran Tierney attracting interest from former club Celtic.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in "concrete talks" to leave Arsenal

Now, as per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, a departure for £150,000-per-week defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is very much on the cards.

The Ukraine international is wanted by Borussia Dortmund, who are exploring a deal to bring him to the Bundesliga pre-February 3. Plettenberg, writing via X, states that Zinchenko's camp are in "concrete talks" with Dortmund as the 28-year-old sets his sights on leaving Arsenal.

Arteta's side, meanwhile, are open to the possibility of a loan including an obligation to buy set at £17 million.

The former Man City left-back has been a bit-part player for them this season and Zinchenko's also had his fair share of fitness problems in that time, but he has attracted praise for his quality since joining Arsenal.

“Zinchenko has been absolutely unbelievable," said Armand Traore to talkSPORT in 2023. “Every time I see him play, you see his passion and you saw him scream after the game [against United] and it’s absolutely amazing.

“I’m thinking [back to] the game against Man United, a few times when Arsenal were maybe not finding a way, he goes and makes things happen. He moves out of his position and gets into little pockets to try and make things happen and this is quite incredible. You can tell that he’s played under Pep Guardiola because he plays in a similar way."