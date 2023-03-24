Arsenal's Hale End academy has seen its fair share of talent over the years, and manager Mikel Arteta might just have his latest prodigy in free-scoring striker Omari Benjamin, who has been making waves and then some over his formative years.

Bayern Munich phenom Serge Gnabry is one of the more salient examples of the magnitude of Arsenal's youth system, while Bukayo Saka has been incredible this season for the Premier League table-toppers, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are also valuable members of the squad.

The north London outfit might be atop the Premier League table at present, eight points clear of Manchester City, but triumph in the top-flight has not occurred for almost two decades, and Arsenal have spent six years away from the Champions League.

The vibrant crop of youth talent is immensely promising for future success, and Arteta must indeed now increase the opportunities for the likes of Benjamin, who could become the Gunners' next big thing.

Who is Omari Benjamin?

Arsenal's remarkable youth academy is certainly not slowing down and Benjamin could be the latest in a long line of potential stars to push for a place in Arteta's reckoning as he continues his development over the next few years.

Despite only being 17 years old, the Welsh talent has been in remarkable goal-scoring form for the Gunners, scoring 11 goals from 12 outings in the U18 Premier League, including hat-tricks against West Bromwich Albion and rivals Tottenham Hotspur, hailed as "prolific" by Arsenal youth reporter Jeorge Bird.

The teenager has also scored two goals and served an assist from four outings in the FA Youth Cup, as well as playing five times for the U21 outfit.

Scoring on his Wales U19 international debut against Scotland this week, Benjamin is certainly taking all the right steps toward forging a successful career for himself as a coveted and dynamic forward, indeed capable of flourishing as a centre-forward and on the left flank.

Named in The Guardian's esteemed 'Next Generation' 2022 series there will be mounting optimism that the Gunners have unearthed a rarely-seen gem, with the article stating that the 17-year-old is "at his most dangerous surging infield from the left", and that he "has exceptional speed and close control along with explosive finishing ability."

High praise indeed, but the signs are promising, and with faith invested in his skill set, Benjamin could follow in the footsteps of Folarin Balogun, who has been sensational in his own recent development.

On loan at French Ligue 1 outfit Reims, the 21-year-old American has scored 18 goals from 29 appearances and been christened a "goalscoring sensation" by the Athletic's James McNicholas.

With Benjamin's speed of development, Arteta can rest easy with the knowledge that he wields one of the most exuberant and talented young strike forces in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of forwards recently to complement the exploits of talisman Gabriel Jesus; Arteta might be wise to put such plans in the bin and entrust the likes of Benjamin and Balogun with a more prominent role.

Not only would a £44m signing such as Jonathan David deplete resources that could be invested elsewhere, but it runs the risk of hampering the progress of such stellar talents.

Arsenal must provide Benjamin with a platform, subsequently reaping the 'prolific' rewards of placing the Hale End sensation on the Emirates turf.