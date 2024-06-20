It hasn't even been a week since the transfer window flung open and clubs are already hard at work looking for those players who could help them reach the next level, and Arsenal are no different.

Mikel Arteta's side came agonizingly close to ending their two-decade Premier League title drought last season, and with a few more players, they could take that final step this year.

Edu Gaspar and Co welcomed in a number of quality additions last year, such as David Raya, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz, and based on recent reports, he could soon welcome the perfect partner for the latter.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal have opened talks with the agent of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams over a possible move this summer.

Alongside the Gunners, Bailey claims that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Liverpool have also been in contact over a potential move for the winger, who has a £43m release clause in his current contract.

While the level of interest from other sides is less than ideal for the Gunners, the two main stumbling blocks to a potential deal lie in the player's desire to play for Barcelona and his enormous wage demands, which reach up to £300k-per-week.

However, Arsenal remain interested in the young star, and if Edu and Co have a chance to secure his services, they should take it, as he could be incredible alongside Havertz.

Why Williams would be a great teammate for Havertz

As things stand, it looks as if Arsenal might be sticking with Havertz for at least another year as their primary striker and while that may leave some fans feeling underwhelmed, his record when starting up top for the side is genuinely impressive.

In 18 starts as the North Londoners' number nine last season, the Aachen-born star scored eight goals and provided seven assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.2 games - elite stuff.

Moreover, according to FBref, his 14 goals across all competitions last season came from an expected goals figure of 13.3, meaning he slightly overperformed.

This brings into question the narrative that he isn't clinical and highlights why Williams would be an ideal teammate.

In his 37 games in 2023/24, the Pamplona-born winger scored eight goals and provided 19 assists, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.37 matches and, most importantly, highlights his incredible ability to create chances for his teammates.

Nico Williams 23/24 Competition La Liga Copa de Rey Appearances 31 6 Goals 5 3 Assists 14 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.61 1.33 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, places the 21-year-old in the top 2% of wingers for assists.

This, combined with his rapid pace, direct nature, and love of "terrorising defences," as data analyst Ben Mattinson puts it, suggests that the Copa del Rey winner's arrival could dramatically increase the German's goal tally.

Ultimately, Williams looks to be an incredibly talented and dynamic winger, and if Arsenal can find a way to agree to personal terms with him this summer, then they should absolutely bring him to the Emirates - Havertz would undoubtedly benefit massively.