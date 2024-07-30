The return of the Premier League is less than three weeks away, and while they still had a good campaign last season, Arsenal will be desperate to go one better in 2024/25.

Last year, Mikel Arteta's side produced the best defence in the league but scored five goals fewer than Manchester City, which saw them miss out on the title by just two points on the final day.

With the defence already strengthened following the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, Edu Gaspar and Co can now switch their focus to the attack.

Based on recent reports, that appears to be happening, as the latest name touted for a move to the club is an incredible goalscorer and someone who'd help make Martin Odegaard unplayable.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

In recent weeks, it had been widely reported that the Nigerian superstar was set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain once negotiations between the two clubs were completed. However, according to this report, that deal is now dead and very much off the table following the Parisians' refusal to pay the striker's €130m release clause, which is about £109m.

As a result, other clubs, including Arsenal, have re-entered the frame, with Football Transfers claiming that the Gunners have returned to Napoli to reopen talks over a potential move.

If the North Londoners were to pay his full release clause, it would be a record-breaking transfer, but based on his performances over the last couple of seasons, he's likely worth it - he could also make Odegaard one of the best midfielders in the world.

Why Osimhen would make Odegaard unplayable

So, while there may be several reasons why Osimhen would help Odegaard truly assert himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, there is one leading and overriding reason: his incredible output.

The Arsenal captain has proven he's a brilliant leader, technician and even goalscorer over the last few seasons. However, had he been playing alongside a genuinely clinical striker since joining the club, his tally of 25 assists in 153 appearances would be significantly higher.

According to Understat, the Norwegian international has consistently fallen short of his expected assists in the league by at least 1.50 every year for the past three seasons. This underscores the fact that his teammates are not converting the chances he creates as frequently as they should.

This is where the "world-class" Nigerian, as dubbed by managerial icon José Mourinho, would come into play, as in his 133 appearances for Napoli, he has scored 76 goals, equating to a goal every 1.75 games.

Moreover, over the last season, he has comfortably outperformed Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, racking up 57 goal involvements to the German's 31 and the Brazilian's 34.

Osimhen vs Havertz vs Jesus 2022/23 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 39 47 33 Goals 31 9 11 Assists 5 1 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.21 0.54 2023/24 Osimhen Havertz Jesus Appearances 32 51 36 Goals 17 14 8 Assists 4 7 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.65 0.38 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while he's likely going to cost a king's ransom, Osimhen has proven himself to be one of the best goalscorers in world football, and with him playing in front of the mercurial Odegaard next season, the Gunners could end up outscoring everyone in the league, with the Norwegian racking up the most assists.

Therefore, Edu and Co should do whatever they can to ensure the Napoli star makes his way to N5 in the coming weeks.