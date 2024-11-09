Arsenal are now on the hunt for a new sporting director after the resignation of Edu. The Brazilian stepped down earlier this week after two years in the role, citing his wish for a new challenge – that being with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis as the recruitment lead for his portfolio of clubs, including Forest, Olympiacos, and Rio Ave.

"This was an incredibly hard decision to make," Edu, who made 127 appearances for Arsenal and won two Premier League titles between 2000 and 2005, said upon resigning.

"Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best," he added.

Edu's role will not be an easy one to fill. During his time as Arsenal's sporting director, the 46-year-old helped transform the club back into genuine title challengers. He was heavily involved in bringing manager Mikel Arteta to the Emirates, as well as recruiting stars such as William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice.

Arsenal open talks with former star

Following Edu's shock departure, Jason Ayto has been appointed as Arsenal's interim sporting director as the club search for a full-time replacement. Ayto may not be in the role for long, however, according to a recent report from Foot Mercato, which claims the Gunners have already opened talks with another of their former players to replace Edu.

The French publication report that "discussions have already been initiated" with ex-Gunners midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who spent a decade with Arsenal between 2006 and 2016 and is the current sporting director of Champions League side Sparta Prague, who sit three points behind the Gunners at this stage of the competition.

Foot Mercato didn't shed any insight on how those talks with Rosicky have progressed, but said that Arsenal chiefs are fans of his, while they also admire the profile of Per Mertesacker. Mertesacker made 221 appearances for the Gunners between 2011 and 2018 and is the current manager of Arsenal's academy.

Arteta not worried about Edu departure

Given the positive impact he had at Arsenal while serving as sporting director, Edu's departure has made more than just a few Arsenal fans uneasy. One man who isn't worried, however, is Arteta.

Though Arteta enjoyed a close relationship with the Brazilian during their time together, the Spanish manager believes Edu's departure will not impact Arsenal's vision as a club moving forward.

"The plan and vision, that starts with the ownership, that is very clear and very ambitious is going to continue," Arteta said earlier this week.

"We have a very strong leadership team with an unbelievable know-how, a real passion and great feelings for the club, we're not going to stop where we are at the moment. Across the club, the excitement, the passion, the understanding of where we want to take this journey remain intact."