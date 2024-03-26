Arsenal are flying this season and, as things stand, have a real chance of ending the campaign by lifting the Premier League or the Champions League - or both.

Mikel Arteta's side have gone from a team who scored just one goal from 63 shots over the festive period to one that has won their last eight league games by an aggregate score of 33-4, and they managed to score most of those goals without star striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian has once again missed a number of games this season through injury, and with the transfer window rapidly approaching, he could see himself replaced in the starting XI with a more clinical number nine as the club continues to progress.

The latest on Arsenal's striker search

Arsenal's desire for a new striker is no secret. Even though their recent run of form has seen some suggest the team are better off without a central target, Arteta and Edu Gaspar still seem deadset on bringing in a star forward in the summer.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been the player most heavily touted for a move to N5 over the last year or so, but recent reports claim that the Gunners have 'cooled their interest' in the Englishman in recent weeks, making it appear that his chance to play for the club has passed.

However, while Arsenal have distanced themselves from the former Peterborough ace, recent reports from Italian outlet Il Mattino Italy (via TEAMtalk) have revealed that the Gunners have upped their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen and that Edu has already been in talks with the club's eccentric chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis over a summer move.

The report has revealed that while Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Nigerian, a lack of Champions League football has ruled out the former, and the striker's desire to play in the Premier League the latter. According to the report, this lack of genuine competition for the 25-year-old's signature, alongside the north Londoner's reluctance to pay his full €120m - £103m - release clause, means he could leave Naples for as little as €90m - £77m - in the summer.

While this is brilliant news for Arteta and the fans, it could spell trouble for Jesus.

How Victor Osimhen compares to Gabriel Jesus

So, if the Gunners can get this deal over the line in the summer, how does Osimhen compare to his potential rival?

Well, when it comes to pure goalscoring, there really isn't much competition at all. In his 24 games this season, he's found the back of the net 13 times, while Jesus has scored just eight times in his 26 games this season.

Victor Osimhen vs Gabriel Jesus from 2022/23 Player Osimhen Jesus Appearances 63 59 Goals 44 19 Assists 9 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.84 0.52 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's an even more one-sided comparison when looking at the pair's numbers from last season, as in his 39 games, the "world-class" sensation, as described by José Mourinho, scored 31 goals, whereas the former Manchester City ace managed just 11 in his 33 games.

That said, the São Paulo-born dynamo does have the edge when it comes to assists, providing 12 since the start of last year compared to Osimhen's nine over the same period.

However, with the Gunners looking for a clinical marksman to take advantage of the countless chances created by their fluid attacking unit, this slightly lower return of assists is unlikely to be an issue.

Ultimately, Jesus is an incredibly talented footballer. With his ability to play out wide, he'll almost certainly have a role under Arteta, regardless of the club's transfer business.

Yet, if the Gunners can bring the Nigerian superstar to the Emirates, there's no doubt he'll become the outright number nine for the foreseeable future.