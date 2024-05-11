Arsenal have opened talks with a highly-rated forward pre-summer, as they seriously consider signing him for around £43 million.

Edu and Arteta planning to bring in new attackers at Arsenal

The north Londoners have been English football's most devastating attacking side this season, scoring more goals than any other Premier League side so far.

Early season criticism surrounded Kai Havertz after he joined from Chelsea for £65 million, but the Germany international has since gone on to thrive in a makeshift forward role under Mikel Arteta - scoring 12 goals and bagging six assists in the top flight alone.

Arsenal's top scorers in the Premier League this season Goals Bukayo Saka 16 Kai Havertz 12 Leandro Trossard 11 Martin Odegaard 8 Declan Rice 7

However, Havertz's form and Bukayo Saka's goalscoring exploits haven't deterred Arsenal from bringing in new attacking options this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to try and sign an important new striker, and reporter Charles Watts has previously stated they could go for a winger as well.

Arsenal are thought to be real admirers of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise for out wide, and Watts believes the Frenchman would be a "perfect" fit for Arteta's side, as the Gunners look to add a new attacker with that "X-Factor".

“I think either Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise would be a perfect fit for Arsenal this summer. I know the club is looking for a new attacking player who could add a bit of X-Factor to the team, someone who can come in and make something out of nothing,” Watts said to CaughtOffside

“We’ve seen Arsenal struggle at times against the low block this season. I think back to the second leg against Bayern in the Champions League and they were protecting their lead by dropping deep in those final 25 minutes. Arsenal just didn’t have anyone on the pitch that night who looked like pulling something unexpected out of the bag and opening them up."

While Olise has showcased fine form this season, he is by no means the only winger they're considering. Indeed, a report this week indicates that have a very serious interest in signing Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old, who's on double digits for La Liga assists after an excellent season, is attracting interest from across Europe.

Arsenal open talks with Williams as they consider £43 million deal

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal have held talks with Williams as they seriously consider signing him £43 million this summer.

£43 million would certainly be enough to prise the Spain international away, as that is the full value of his release clause, but they're first gauging Williams' interest in making a move to north London before going any further.

"Great player," said his brother, Inaki Williams, on Nico's ability. "He is in incredible shape and I think he can give a lot to Spain. He has shown it by giving Morata a good pass and I am very happy for him.”