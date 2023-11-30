Arsenal are thinking about signing a £20 million striker as well as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and it's been reported that he's set to leave his current club.

Edu targeting new striker for Arteta

While a lot of noise has surrounded Edu's pursuit of a new midfielder, there are still suggestions that manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new striker next year. ESPN recently reported that Brentford star Ivan Toney is still a target for Arsenal as we head into 2024, with Arteta having just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to choose from to lead the line.

The Gunners have also been linked with Vlahovic regularly amid their search for a new forward, as they seek to win a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

A proven goalscorer could be the difference between domestic glory and falling just short, especially given Arsenal have to contend with both Man City and Liverpool who are also vying for first place. Club legend Ray Parlour, speaking to TEAMtalk at the start of this month, urged Arteta and Edu to bring in a striker if they wish to maintain their place among England's elite sides.

“Where they are going to be lacking is the striker position," said Parlour. "In teams I played in we had four top strikers so I think that is one area they need to improve.

"I know Jesus is out at the moment and Nketiah did brilliantly getting his hat-trick at the weekend but there is not a lot of options up front.

“I am sure Arteta, if there is someone available whether on loan or someone who is not playing on a regular basis but who he knows can do a decent job, will be looking for options. When you are chasing a goal you have got to change it up front and they do not have that at the moment. That might be the place they will be looking at."

Given Toney could cost a seismic £100 million to prise away in January, at least according to Sky Sports, it could be wise for Arsenal to consider other options.

Arsenal open to Leonardo deal

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are open to signing Santos striker Marcos Leonardo "as well as Vlahovic" in their pursuit of new options. It's added that the 20-year-old is set to leave his club for Europe in the new year.

The Brazilian is one of South America's hottest young attackers right now, with reports suggesting Santos are also willing to sell for around £20 million.

This is considerably less than his marquee release clause and Leonardo is a player of serious potential, having scored 13 goals in 29 of his latest Brazilian Serie A appearances.

"I saw in him a brilliant eye for goal, opportunistic and always well placed," the forward's U13 coach Gustavo Roma said (via Football Transfers).

Marcos Leonardo's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Does not dive into tackles

"He is a really good finisher, he always manages to be in the middle of every middle, he's very mobile and intense, with great instincts. He doesn't wait for the ball to come to him, he moves to create the best positions and finish with a goal, that's why he has so many.

"He was our top scorer in 2016 and even as a substitute last year he was one of our top scorers too. He has an eye for goal, he is a killer and born scorer."