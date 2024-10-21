Looking to solve their problem once and for all, Arsenal are now optimistic that they'll sign one particular attacking addition in a potential cut-price deal for Mikel Arteta next summer.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners had their problems exposed for all to see in a shock defeat against Bournemouth, with the Cherries taking full advantage of William Saliba's red card to seal a stunning 2-0 victory. Even before their third red card of the season, which is a problem in its own right - it wasn't exactly a vintage Arsenal display on the South Coast. Instead, the Gunners looked blunt without Bukayo Saka going forward and not for the first time.

Failing to break Bournemouth down, Arsenal simply lacked an attacking edge in what should be a cause for concern for those at The Emirates. In pursuit of making it third time lucky to dethrone Manchester City in the Premier League, the Gunners will be beginning to wonder whether they should have welcomed another goalscorer in the summer.

If the rumours are anything to go by, meanwhile, then it's a regret that they're not keen to repeat. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are now optimistic that they'll sign Dusan Vlahovic next summer in what may even be for a cut-price below his reported €60m (£50m) price tag with his contract reaching its final year.

Whilst the £358,000-a-week man has endured a mixed spell at Juventus, he has finally found his best form under new manager Thiago Motta with seven goals and one assist in just 10 appearances so far this season. Just as his goalscoring touch arrives, however, Vlahovic could be heading for the exit door if he fails to agree a new deal and Arsenal swoop in.

Arsenal's move for "stunning" Vlahovic could be perfect timing

With any doubts over his ability in front of goal beginning to disappear, Arsenal would be making their move to sign Vlahovic at the perfect time. The Serbian would no longer be a gamble.

Instead, he'd be arriving as an established goalscorer from one of Europe's elite and if Arsenal want to finally gain an edge over title rivals Manchester City, welcoming a striker of Vlahovic's calibre is the way to do it.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref ) Dusan Vlahovic Kai Havertz Goals 5 4 Assists 0 1 Expected Goals 3.7 4.4 Key Passes 3 5

A player who's outperformed his expected goals against the more creative, but less clinical Havertz, Vlahovic represents exactly the type of striker that Arsenal may need.

The Juventus star has even earned the praise of Paolo di Canio as of late after scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig. The former West Ham United man said via Football Italia: “The two goals from Vlahovic were stunning. So, that’s all Vlahovic needs to do: to channel his positive energy, knowing that he’s Juventus number nine and he needs to do this."