Arsenal have been linked with one of Eredivise’s best midfielders ahead of the transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks forward to a busy summer.

The Gunners must improve the depth of their squad in the window, after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, the north Londoners will hope to challenge again next campaign.

Arteta could start his summer dealings by signing one of the most talked about midfielders in Europe to bolster his side.

What’s the latest on Orkun Kokcu to Arsenal?

As reported by Portuguese outlet Record (via The Daily Express), Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu is wanted by Arsenal this summer.

The report comes from the point of view of Benfica, who wish to sign the £35m ace before Arsenal get there first, with the Gunners claimed to ‘still hold the advantage’ over the Portuguese giants.

The Primeira Liga champions may struggle to pay the asking fee for the 22-year-old, which is where the Londoners could capitalise.

What could Orkun Kokcu bring to Arsenal?

Hailed as being a “true leader” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kokcu could be a huge influence on Arsenal’s midfield.

The Turkey international has contributed to ten goals this campaign, scoring eight himself and assisting two in 32 Eredivisie appearances in Feyenoord’s title-winning year.

While his numbers in the final third are impressive for a central midfielder, the progressive nature of the youngster’s play is one of his greatest exploits, making him a great fit for Arteta’s style.

As per FBref, the Haarlem-born midfielder averages a monstrous 12.65 progressive passes per 90, as well as attempting 83.79 passes per 90, displaying his ability and desire to get on the ball and dispatch to advancing areas.

With such numbers, there’s little surprise that the Feyenoord ace has been likened to former Arsenal magician Santi Cazorla.

Daily Mail journalist Oliver Godden described Kokcu in 2020 as being ‘best’ compared to the Spaniard due to his ability to ‘cut sides open with key passes’, when playing in deep midfield.

Indeed, the reporter stated at the time: "Kokcu is not dissimilar from the man whose shoes he will likely be filling in Ozil, but the best comparison is to former Gunner Santi Cazorla."

Arteta could have his own answer to the legendary midfielder, whom he once praised as having “unbelievable quality”, which is supported by the numbers of the two when the Spaniard was in his prime.

As per WhoScored, in his first season at the Emirates the Llanera-born gem averaged 2.6 key passes per game, which to put into comparison is slightly less than the level Kokcu is operating at this term with an average of 2.8 per game.

For a slim price of £35m in today’s market, Arteta could equip his offensively sublime side with added quality in a player that holds the ‘ability’ to play in the Premier League as claimed by his former boss and Manchester United legend Jaap Stam.

With Benfica hunting the rising star, Arsenal must act fast should they wish to seal the signature of Kokcu, who could be integral to the clubs’ progression in both the league and Champions League next campaign.