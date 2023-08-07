Highlights Arsenal and Brentford are expected to reach an agreement for goalkeeper David Raya's transfer, with both clubs motivated to make the deal happen.

Brentford initially wanted a fee of £40m, but Arsenal is not willing to spend that much, so a compromise will likely be reached.

Raya is a highly skilled goalkeeper who impressed in the Premier League last season, showcasing strong shot-stopping abilities, commanding his penalty area well, and demonstrating excellent passing skills, which aligns with Arteta's desire for playing out from the back.

Journalist David Ornstein expects an agreement to be reached between Arsenal and Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya this summer with both clubs wanting to make a deal happen.

Is Raya joining Arsenal?

With Matt Turner reportedly on his way to Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta will need to step up his pursuit of a new goalkeeper in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

That goalkeeper will be Brentford's Raya who has long been linked with a move away from the Bees. Earlier in the window rumours had surfaced linking him with Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur, before they turned their attention to Guglielmo Vicario, while a move to Bayern Munich to replace Yann Sommer was briefly on the cards.

However, it now appears that Arsenal are the team in pole position for the Spaniard's signature, with some reports even suggesting a deal has been agreed between the Gunners and Brentford.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Brentford had always wanted a fee of £40m but it is thought that Arsenal are not willing to spend that much, meaning a compromise will have to be made.

Ornstein believes that a deal will be done between the two clubs and that Raya will move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Speaking to HaytersTV, Ornstein stated: "By the time this goes out maybe it [Raya's Arsenal move] has already changed and developed. My expectation right now is that they're going to move towards an agreement with Brentford for David Raya.

"They were a bit short of where they needed to be with their initial offer. Brentford, prior to Arsenal sort of stepping forward, were quite clear in wanting £40m. Arsenal would want to go far lower than that, and maybe they'll meet somewhere in the middle. But it's a move that both clubs want to make happen, so you sense then a compromise will be found."

Despite being a two-cap Spanish international, Raya has played in England since he arrived at Blackburn Rovers in 2012. The 27-year-old joined Brentford in 2019 and has blossomed into one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers in recent years.

Arsenal already have Aaron Ramsdale at the club who impressed with his fine shot-stopping ability and technical qualities last season under Arteta, so whether Raya would come in and go straight in as the club's number one is unclear.

However, with Champions League football next season, Arteta may opt to have a cup goalkeeper and a league goalkeeper to keep both of them happy.

How good is Raya?

Raya played in all 38 matches in the Premier League last season for Brentford and has flourished since the Bees got promoted to the top division.

Compared to other goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, Raya impressed with both his feet and his hands, boasting some impressive numbers.

The Spaniard was in the top two percent of goalkeepers for saves per 90 and save percentage, as well as sitting in the top six percent for crosses stopped on average per 90, showing how well he commands his penalty area.

However, one of Raya's greatest strengths is his ability on the ball. Last season he ranked in the top two percent for passes attempted and completed passes over 40 yards, showcasing his quality both in terms of short and long passing.

Given Arteta's eagerness for his side to play out from the back, Raya's technical prowess could be pivotal in the Gunners' success next season.