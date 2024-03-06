After years in the wilderness, Arsenal have firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in the Premier League once more.

Mikel Arteta inherited a mess of a squad when he took the reigns over four years ago, and while it hasn't been smooth sailing, the turnaround has been remarkable.

Much of the Gunners' current form is built off intelligent moves in the transfer market, whether buying or selling players.

That said, as well as Arteta and Edu have operated over the last few years, there have been some clangers, with one such errant signing earning more than Leandro Trossard during his dismal stint at the club.

How much Leandro Trossard earns at Arsenal

The Belgian international completed his £27m move to the Emirates in January of last year, and to say he's been a success in red and white would be a massive understatement.

Since his arrival, the 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in just 54 appearances, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.3 games.

Leandro Trossard's Arsenal Career Appearances 54 Minutes 2469' Goals 11 Assists 12 Minutes per Goal Involvement 107' All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, he has only played a total of 2469 minutes for the club, meaning that he actually averages a goal involvement every 107 minutes, which is a brilliant level of output for a sub £30m player.

The "clinical" forward, as described by journalist Phil Costa, isn't costing the Gunners much in wages either, as he takes home around £90k-per-week, which means there are currently 15 players earning more than him, with some, like Kai Havertz, earning more than three times as much.

In all, signing Trossard last January is one of the best bang-for-buck moves Arsenal have ever sanctioned, and it makes one of the club's earlier attacking signings look even more foolish.

How much Willian earned at Arsenal

Yes, the player who will go down as one of the worst Arsenal signings in recent memory is none other than former Chelsea star Willian.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian for free in August 2020, and yet, due to his hefty wages of £138k-per-week and dreadful return on the pitch, he must be considered one of the worst value-for-money signings in the Arteta era.

Ironically, the Ribeirão Pires-born star's Arsenal career began in brilliant fashion as he provided two assists on debut as the Gunners dismantled Fulham 3-0 on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season. However, it was all downhill from there.

Throughout the campaign, the former Blues star would make 37 appearances, score just one goal and provide seven assists, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement once every 4.65 games, which just wasn't enough for a player who was supposed to help raise the levels at the club.

Willian's Arsenal Career Weekly Wages £138k-p/w (53 Weeks) Appearances 37 Goals 1 Cost per Goal £7.3m Assists 7 Cost per Assist £1m All Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

It was abundantly clear that it wasn't working, and so in late August 2021, 53 weeks after it was announced he had joined the club on a three-year deal, it was announced that Willian's contract had been terminated by mutual content.

In all, the "awful" flop, as described by former professional Rob Lee, cost the club £7.3m in wages, meaning that Arsenal essentially paid that much for just one goal, or just over £1m per assist, which can hardly be considered a good use of funds.

Ultimately, while there have been a few dud signings sanctioned under Arteta, such as Pablo Mari and Alex Runarsson, the dismal performances of Willian during his one year with the club ranks as the very worst.