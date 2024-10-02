TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has shared a head-turning verdict after Arsenal secured a vital 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal 2-0 PSG - match report

Manager Mikel Arteta was a delighted man at the full-time whistle as his Gunners side put in an imposing, fierce display against the Ligue 1 champions last night - particularly in the first half.

The north Londoners dominated the early stages on home turf, with superstar winger Bukayo Saka threatening early and fizzling a curling shot just over Gianluigi Donnarumma's right-hand top corner post.

It was a sign of things to come, and it didn't take long for the score to open. Arsenal looked to press home their domination and found a breakthrough when Leandro Trossard cut inside with a looping cross for Kai Havertz, who towered above Donnarumma and nodded his side into the lead.

Thereafter, Arteta's men continued to knock on the door, with Saka then getting on the scoresheet to make it 2-0 - as his tame free-kick somehow found its way through a number of bodies and beyond Donnarumma into the bottom corner.

Havertz really should have made it 3-0 in the second half - having missed a gaping free header inside the area - before Gabriel Martinelli forced Donnarumma into a save down to his left 15 minutes from the full-time whistle.

It was a convincing display by Arsenal against Luis Enrique's side, with Thomas Partey also impressing with a tenacious performance in midfield. Arteta, speaking after his side's win, heaped praise on his team for managing the game well.

"The way we played the first half and how determined and brave we were," said Arteta after Arsenal's win over PSG.

"The quality we showed again against this kind of opponent and be so dominant, score the two goals. Then we wanted that different second half probably, continue to be that dominant and with the ball to be more composed than we were. We had three big chances to score the third one, and probably that would’ve killed the game, it didn’t. Credit to them as well, the changes they made, the adaptation that they made, they forced us to play again in a different area of the pitch and we had more problems after and to continue to play the way we played in the first half."

Darren Bent criticises Bukayo Saka after Arsenal win over PSG

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundit Bent reacted to the clash and suggested that Saka underperformed despite his goal.

Indeed, Bent claimed that Saka was "on the fringes" against PSG, and says he's watched the England international put in much better performances.

“I thought he [Trossard] played really well today,” said Bent on talkSPORT (via TBR).

“Saka got the assist in the first half. I thought he was kind of on the fringes, I have seen him play better.”

According to SofaScore, the 23-year-old was Arsenal's second-best performer behind Havertz - managing 59 touches, a key pass and of course getting on the scoresheet, although he did lose possession 18 times in total.

The numbers tell a contrary story to Bent's, but that again shows the real difference between statistics and people's opinions on the eye.