Arsenal are currently not in any “concrete negotiations” to bring Corinthians forward Pedrinho to the Premier League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Pedrinho?

Pedrinho is a Brazilian U20s international and academy graduate at the Neo Quimica Arena having worked his way up through the youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team back in March, as per Transfermarkt, where he’s made a total of 15 appearances across all age levels to date.

The Serie A’s left winger still has another three years remaining on his contract, but with that particular deal including a €50m (£43m) release clause, he could be brought out beforehand, and he’s already been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Os Donos da Bola, Neto, the show’s presenter, name-checked the 17-year-old as a player who is being targeted by Edu and Mikel Arteta in N7. As quoted by Sport Witness, he said:

“You have Pedro… Pedro I don’t know what’s going on. If the kid is going to be sold to Arsenal… I don’t know, huh. Remember I told you, Vessoni? Because here’s the thing, he didn’t go to the World Cup to play. And he’s good with the ball. He came in every game and doesn’t come in anymore.”

Are Arsenal signing Pedrinho?

Taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that Arsenal are, as it stands, not in any ongoing discussions to sign Pedrinho ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“Been told there are no concrete negotiations between Arsenal and Corinthians for Pedrinho, not even a bid at this stage despite links. Edu knows Brazilian market so well, talented 2006-born forward is highly rated but there's no negotiation ongoing.”

Should Arsenal pursue Pedrinho?

Arsenal aren’t likely to have introduced Pedrinho to their senior fold straight away considering he’s still only a young teenager, but the forward has got bags of potential and is already displaying what he’s capable of so he’s definitely someone that the board should keep an eye on moving forward.

The Adidas-sponsored ace, who currently pockets £270-per-week, has scored five goals in 15 appearances for Corinthians and is also making a name for himself on the international stage having represented Brazil’s U20s at the South American Championship earlier this year where his nation were crowned winners, not to mention his four goal contributions in eight outings helped them get there, via Transfermarkt.

Finally, Pedrinho is able to operate on both the left and right side of a midfield alongside his natural role as a winger in the final third so he’s someone who possesses great versatility, therefore making him an attractive up-and-coming option on the market for the Gunners.