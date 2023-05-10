Journalist Dean Jones isn't certain whether Arsenal will return to pursue Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto in the forthcoming transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pedro Neto?

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are said to be 'considering' making a move for former target Neto, who has recently recovered from a long injury layoff.

The report states that Barcelona attacker Raphinha is also attracting interest from the Gunners, who have a lengthy shortlist of players they could move for to provide an alternative option to Bukayo Saka on the flank.

Football London last year revealed that the 23-year-old was previously sought after by Arsenal. However, the club were eventually put off by his £50 million price-tag and turned their attentions elsewhere instead.

Capology understand that the Portugal international earns around £50,000 per week on the books at Molineux on a contract that runs until June 2027.

In 2022/23, Neto has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Old Gold, though has yet to register a goal or assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones isn't sure if Arsenal would return to the table for Neto despite their previous interest in the player.

Asked if Arsenal had joined a bullet by not signing Neto last summer, Jones told FFC: "He fitted a lot of what they were looking for at the time, so I don't think they would necessarily feel that just because it's gone badly for him since then that it would have been the case. Even if he cropped up again on the market, I'm not sure they would be totally willing to turn their back on him and not even look at the situation again, to be honest. In hindsight, you could say they had a lucky escape, but I'm not sure that's the case."

Should Arsenal return for Pedro Neto and what other wingers could they target?

Interestingly, the winger was the "top target" for the London club last summer, so it wouldn't come as much of a surprise if they were to be tempted into moving for him again.

Neto, who was hailed as a "superstar" by Jamie Carragher, is a talented player who has faced hardship with regard to injuries that have stalled his career development; nevertheless, he is still only 23 and has a lot to offer when fit and available.

As per FBRef, he has still managed to churn out 40 shot-creating actions this term in his time on the field, showing that he can be trusted with the responsibility of providing chances for his teammates.

The Daily Mail cite that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is also someone who Arsenal are keen on coming into this summer and claim that he could be acquired to replace attacking duo Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun if they're to depart the Emirates in the off-season.

In the next few months, it will surely become a lot clearer who Arsenal want to pursue to add extra depth out wide heading into 2023/24.