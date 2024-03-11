Following Super Sunday's result between title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal are back atop the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side have fought back brilliantly from their festive period slump and have given themselves a real chance of ending their two-decade title drought come May.

That said, the game against Brentford on Saturday was hard work, and while Kai Havertz finally gave the north Londoners the lead, it was a game that was calling out for Gabriel Martinelli's influence.

He should be back from his recent injury in time for the game at the Etihad, although a talented Hale End gem could endanger his long-term future at the club.

Gabriel Martinelli's performances for Arsenal

Arsenal signed Martinelli from Brazilian outfit Ituano for just £6m in the summer of 2019, in what has to be one of the best deals the club has ever completed.

The talented youngster would make his full debut just a couple of months later - despite being just 18 years old - and score a brace as the Gunners ran out 5-0 winners against Nottingham Forest.

Starting XI on Gabriel Martinelli's full debut Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest: September 2019 GK - Emiliano Martínez RB - Calum Chambers CB - Shkodran Mustafi CB - Rob Holding LB - Kieran Tierney CM - Joe Willock CM - Lucas Torreira CAM - Mesut Ozil LM - Reiss Nelson RM - Emile Smith Rowe ST - Gabriel Martinelli

In the seasons since, the "sensational talent," as U23 scout Antonio Mango described him, has made 162 appearances for the club. In these, he has scored 41 goals and provided 24 assists, meaning he averages a goal involvement once every 2.4 games, which is undeniably impressive for a 22-year-old player.

Last season was his best yet, as the dynamic Brazilian scored 15 goals and provided six assists in just 46 games.

That said, the Guarulhos-born gem might need to improve his game further in the long term, as Hale End looks set to gift Arteta another wide talent who could take his place in a few years.

Why fans should be excited about Amario Cozier-Duberry

So the next Hale End gem who could fight their way into Arteta's first team over the next few years, and at the expense of Martinelli at that, is Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The London-born prospect joined Arsenal in September 2019 and, after putting in three years of impressive performances for the youth sides, signed his first professional contract in June 2022.

So far, the "unplayable" 18-year-old, as described by U18 coach Jack Wilshere, has made 77 appearances across the U18s, U21s and UEFA Youth League teams, in which he has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists, meaning he averages 0.53 goal involvements every game.

This consistency has seen him make it onto the first-team bench eight times over the last two years, and while he might not make an appearance this season, it feels like a matter of when and not if.

Amario Cozier-Duberry's positional versatility Positions Appearances Goals Assists Right-wing 37 17 6 Left-midfield 17 3 6 Left-wing 6 1 3 Attacking-midfield 2 0 0 Right-midfield 2 0 0 Defensive-midfield 2 1 0 Central-midfield 1 0 0 Centre-forward 1 0 0 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Described as "Hale End's finest" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Cozier-Duberry's positional versatility may help him make it into the first team, as the youngster has started a significant number of games on the left-wing, right-wing and left-midfield.

It's this ability to perform out on the left that could see him battling it out with Martinelli in the years to come for a starting spot in the first team.

Ultimately, the young Brazilian from Ituano is probably safe in Arteta's starting XI for the next year or so. Still, over the long term, as Cozier-Duberry continues to develop, he could have a real fight on his hands - which can only be a good thing for the Gunners.