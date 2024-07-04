Arsenal are tabling their bid and personal terms to sign a £200,000-per-week forward, alongside their widely reported talks over a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal in talks to sign Calafiori from Bologna this summer

The Italy international, who impressed under Luciano Spalletti at Euro 2024 before the Azzurri's last 16 defeat to Switzerland, is now a highly sought-after centre-back across Europe.

Calafiori was already turning heads after a fine season with Bologna under ex-boss Thiago Motta, where he managed 30 Serie A appearances as one of their star performers and helped guide them to a Champions League place.

However, the Euros has elevated his profile further, and the 22-year-old was definitely a sore miss through suspension in the knockout rounds when the Swiss ultimately humbled Italy.

Arsenal sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta have been heavily linked with signing a new central defender to alternate with star pair William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Arteta has been left personally impressed by Calafiori, according to some reports, and reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have presented an important proposal to the player.

Following on from this, Romano wrote on X this morning that Arsenal are preparing for further talks with Bologna over signing Calafiori, with the Serie A side and Premier League title hopefuls already having an excellent business relationship after the Takehiro Tomiyasu deal.

The former FC Basel starlet will cost a premium, though, as the Swiss side included a 50 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Calafiori to Bologna. The widely reported price tag is set at around £42 million, so it will be interesting to see just how high the Gunners are willing to go.

Amid their efforts to do a deal for Calafiori, reports in Spain claim that Arsenal are still very much in the race for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Arsenal placing bid and personal terms to sign Nico Williams

Much like Calafiori, the Spanish starlet has seriously impressed at Euro 2024, which will only attract even more suitors.

Diario AS state that Arsenal are 'going all out' for the 21-year-old, who racked up 19 assists in all competitions for Bilbao last season. Arsenal are 'putting money on the table' for Williams, on both the club and player side, meaning they're placing their bids in terms of fee and terms.

The £200,000-per-week winger's contract includes a £49 million release clause as well, according to AS, but Arteta's side face stiff competition from Chelsea when it comes to securing his signature. Barcelona were thought to be the frontrunners, but AS believe they do not have the finances to pull off a move.